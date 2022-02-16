Dear Editor: “I don’t have the time to follow politics, I don’t care about politics, I don’t have the stomach for all the lies and promises, they are going to do what they want anyways, I trust others to make the choice for me” — all phrases I have heard folks say about our local elections. I must admit, even I have uttered one or more of those sentiments at one point in time.
This is the time to care.
Why? Because no one cares about your quality of life but you, and our local elected officials have the power to destroy your quality of life. Ask yourself this, why do you live in Madison County? Is it for the scent of chicken litter, or pollution in the air? Is it for the banging and beeping of chicken trucks, or the roar of industrial activity? Maybe you are happy with your surroundings, but given the track we are on, it is only a matter of time before you too, are attending public meetings and crying out about an injustice done to your community.
We should demand protections in place for citizens before another decision is made at the local level. Ordinances, carefully crafted with citizens in mind, not hastily passed to protect bad actors, should be revised and written. Community health and environmental impact studies should be a requirement (and presented to the public) prior to any vote by the board of commissioners. The Industrial and Business Development Authority should be required to go through the BOC prior to securing loans or spending money and should be stripped of the power to forgive loans and debts!
On numerous occasions, citizens have tried to claim their voice by forming citizens advisory committees; and the citizens get shut down and shut out every time. So I ask, why? Do our leaders not want public input? Do our leaders not want to know what the people, their constituents, think?
When I entered the fight against the railroad ties, I was told that “I” had dropped the ball. “I” should have been paying attention. Interestingly, the information that “I” missed is only available through the Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s very special email list, not the local paper, and certainly not information that my representative would have provided willingly. Yes, we got rid of the rail ties, but we lost our quality of life. We also lost the ability to trust our representation. Our pleas for help and protection were met with a “thank you, your three minutes are up.” And, when the citizens took it to a higher level, changed state law, and received an award for HB857 – we received no “thank you” for our efforts to protect our community and environment. We did, however, receive insults and snide comments, made publicly, diminishing our suffering, and praising the polluter. *MCCPC is the recipient of the Georgia Water Coalition’s “Clean 13” because of our efforts to protect the waters of Georgia by eliminating the burning of creosote treated rail ties for fuel.
This is the time to care.
Look at what is going on in the counties around us. The threat is on our doorstep. People vs profits. Which will win? I am pulling for the people.
Your neighbor.
Sincerely,
Gina Ward
Co-chair Madison County Clean Power Coalition
