Dear Editor: Many of the details surrounding the recent receiving of scrap steel beams by Senator Frank Ginn from a contractor doing state highway bridgework remain a mystery.

On the surface one might think it was just a case of helping a company that needed to get rid of some unusable materials. Senator Ginn, always ready to help someone in need, says he volunteered to take the materials and solve the contractors problem of what to do with them. After all what else can a bridge building contractor do with tens of thousands of dollars worth of steel beams that could be sold and recycled.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.