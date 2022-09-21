Dear Editor: Many of the details surrounding the recent receiving of scrap steel beams by Senator Frank Ginn from a contractor doing state highway bridgework remain a mystery.
On the surface one might think it was just a case of helping a company that needed to get rid of some unusable materials. Senator Ginn, always ready to help someone in need, says he volunteered to take the materials and solve the contractors problem of what to do with them. After all what else can a bridge building contractor do with tens of thousands of dollars worth of steel beams that could be sold and recycled.
By the way, did I mention that Senator Ginn is the head of the senate transportation committee? I have never been a state senator and have never been a bridge builder with state contracts so maybe this is how it’s supposed to work. What could possibly be wrong with friends helping friends? To help clarify this question I have asked Senator Max Burns, (max.burns@senate.ga.gov), the head of the Georgia Senate Ethics Committee, if a contractor giving tens of thousands of dollars worth of materials to a State Senator is OK? Senator Burns did reply with this answer, “If you would like to file a formal complaint against Senator Ginn, you should do so in writing with appropriate evidence to the President of the Senate.” I guess being made aware of a possible ethics violation is not enough for him to look into it. Maybe a formal complaint with evidence will be necessary to find out what actually happened. If there is nothing wrong with this material give away, then there surely should be.
In the spirit of giving and receiving I have a suggestion for Senator Ginn that just might clear up any muddy waters. Sell all the items you have received from this contractor and donate the funds to the Madison County Library or the Madison/Oglethorpe Animal shelter or the local food bank or a Charity of your choice. Sharing your windfall with others is the right thing to do.
