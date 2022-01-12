Dear Editor: This is a response to Zach Mitcham's editorial in the last issue of The Madison County Journal. He's a good writer, but like all of us, he's not perfect. His editorial made some good, logical and rational points, and I give him credit for that. However, his editorial was very harsh on the rioters on Jan. 6, and I will agree with him that the violent law breakers that hurt people and damaged property during the melee should be held accountable under the law. Of course, as everyone who watched news reports last year, the Black Lives Matter organization broke the law every day for months without much negative comment from the media, including Zach and his bosses (as I recall).
My problem with his January 6 editorial opinion is that he seemed to implicate all the protesters and rally attendees around the capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as being rioters. Some were of course, but most were not. If all 700 people who were arrested are actually guilty of the crimes that happened, what percentage of the total number of people protesting would that be? What if it was just one percent? What about five percent? Would that be relevant? To liberal Democrats I think not. The ratio of rioters to the total estimate of protesters (or rally attendees) is rarely mentioned by the left-wing media. Until I see a factual and objective investigation report and analysis of just how many and who were involved in the planning and the actual rioting at the capitol, I will not condemn the tens of thousands or maybe even scores of thousands of law-abiding, good people who were at the rally that day. I think those people represent today the feelings of millions and millions of patriotic citizens in this country.
I'd like offer this advice to professionals like Zach: When you report on or editorialize about an event, incident or even a riot, include all the facts and statistics that are reasonably verifiable and likely provable in a court of law. If you report on events when the facts and the truth are not yet known, then your reporting and editorializing are nothing more than gossip. It's going to be interesting to see what or if anything happens when the facts and the truth are known.
Sincerely,
Glenn Parham
Tallahassee, Florida
(0) comments
