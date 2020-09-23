Dear Editor: So commissioners Theresa Bettis, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster have agreed to revisit the noise ordinance. What took them so long?
Did they have to go off behind closed doors to get permission to discuss the matter publicly? Whose permission did they need?
People in this county have been begging for relief from the racket for more than a year. Until Sept. 14, all but one of the commissioners just sat there.
Bettis, Kirk and Doster need to go. The public has lost confidence in them.
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
