Dear Editor: Whether it’s the emissions from the main stack or the wastewater being, or going to be, discharged Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) is polluting our environment. Just because the pollutants their releasing are below the “allowable limit“ set by the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of Georgia does not mean they’re not harmful. GRP’s own permit applications for both stack emissions and wastewater discharge list many chemicals that are harmful to people. Every day the plant is operating we are being exposed to these toxic substances. You may not see them but their here!
For your own safety visit our website: madisoncleanpowercoalition.com and read about what GRP is exposing you to. Your families’ health is worth the time to learn the facts about the dangers coming from GRP.
