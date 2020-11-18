Dear Editor: This weekend the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant was producing more than electricity. Come to think of it GRP has been producing more than electricity ever since their started operations. In fact with the number of shut downs and startups at the plant, we assume to fix continuing problems, producing electricity seems to be at the bottom of the list of what they do well.
One thing they are really good at producing is noise! Not just a little noise but noise that’s loud enough to penetrate through closed windows and doors of homes in the area of the plant. This area of unbearable noise extends for miles in every direction from the plant. Some days are louder than others but it’s always there. A constant reminder of just how little concern GRP has for the quality of life of the people being affected by the by products of their search for profit. The noise pollution problem needs to be addressed and this needs to be done now.
Madison County Clean Power Coalition and its supporters have not been silent on this issue. For almost a year we have used every means at our disposal to find a solution to the noise pollution problem. We have made several attempts to meet and discuss this problem with GRP. We have suggested and submitted a detailed proposal for an acoustical study of the equipment at the plant. This study could determine ways to reduce the noise being generated there. GRP’s answer to MCCPC is that, “their working on it.” This weekend’s noise is proof that whatever their doing is not working. We have also made several proposals to the Madison County Board of Commissioners (BOC). MCCPC has brought up the noise problem at meetings. We have submitted the same proposals and suggestions to them that we submitted to GRP. The BOC’s answer to us is that they are working on it. Like GRP whatever the BOC is doing is not having any effect on the noise level coming from the plant. The phrase “working on it” is only prolonging the suffering of the people living with this unwanted, dangerous noise pollution. What to do is already known….reduce the noise. How to do this is already known….take the first step. Unfortunately like with the creosote treated railroad cross ties it’s going to take public pressure on GRP and the BOC to make this happen. The current national health emergency makes it impossible to get together and exchange information and develop a plan of action to stop the noise. Until we can get together here are some things you can do:
1. Contact your County Commissioners and let them know that the noise from GRP is unacceptable.
2. Ask the BOC to rescind the August of 2019 amendment to the county noise ordinance excluding industries.
3. Ask the BOC to contact GRP and demand that they do more to reduce their noise pollution.
4. Contact GRP and tell them their noise level is unacceptable.
5. Tell GRP that whatever their doing is not enough. That more needs to be done and it needs to be done now.
6. Tell GRP to put people’s lives above their profit.
Visit our website, madisoncleanpowercoalition.com and learn more about what we’re doing to protect the citizens of Madison County. Consider joining MCCPC and be part of shaping a better future for Madison County. Donations go a long way towards helping us to continue to meet the challenges coming before us. We are a 501(C)(3) and your donation is tax deductable. Donate by clicking the Donate button on our site of mail them to, MCCPC, PO Box 13, Colbert, Ga. 30628.
Our future is in our hands.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
