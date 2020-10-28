Dear Editor: In these volatile political times, I must immediately establish that I am not a Republican or a Democrat. I have voted for candidates from both parties over the years. I thought, and always have, that we are supposed to vote for the candidates who are best qualified and most likely to do the job they are elected into at the highest level. I consider myself an American voter. I always will vote for candidates who will serve and protect the United States of America. That being said, I am writing this to see if anyone can tell me what happened to the WWJD movement of the early 1980’s.
I began my first year teaching in Madison County in 1979. Shortly thereafter, many of the churches began emphasizing the WWJD shirts, wrist bands, hats, etc. I thought it was a fantastic way to teach young people to pause before making decisions and use Jesus as a guide in determining what they should do in critical problem solving situations. They were told to ask themselves, what would Jesus do in this situation? Having taught and coached in Madison County for almost 30 years, I felt like I knew citizens not only in Madison but many of the surrounding counties, including those covered in the distribution area of this great newspaper.
Then 2016 happened. I knew that the people mentioned above were very church oriented and lived good lives with good Christian values. I know we also had fine Jewish and Muslim families in the area who also practiced good religious values. I, like many people around our country, was shocked when I got up the day after the election and found out who the new president was going to be. When I got my copy of the Madison County Journal after the election, I was shocked even more to find out than eight out of every 10 voters in most of the counties around North Georgia had voted for Donald Trump. I thought, as many did, that surely these same religious people I knew and was around for decades, would not vote for a candidate that bragged on national television about sexually assaulting women. I thought they could not possibly vote for someone who insulted a Gold Star family (one who has lost a son or daughter in defense of our country) because they were Muslim. I could not believe that these good people gave him a pass on being racist, unscrupulous in his business deals and had bankrupted several times although bragging about being the greatest businessman ever. I could go on with all the known skeletons in his closet but most of you have already heard about them.
Then I learned about how the Russian intelligence organizations used social media manipulation tactics to influence voters. They would see what topics were important to people and then flood their social media with items that would influence them to vote for or against political choices. For instance, if you were a hunter, you may have been flooded with news items and postings that said Hillary Clinton was going to take away our guns. I spent hours talking to my cousin who said he would have voted for Clinton but “she was going to take away our guns.” Then I heard the same quote from a cousin in Texas and one in Georgia. I told all three that she nor the Democrats could or ever would do that. We are guaranteed under the Constitutions Second Amendment the right to have guns. It would take an act of Congress to change the Constitution and that will never happen. One crazy group, insisted that leaders of the Democratic Party were operating a child sex ring out of the basement of a pizza place in New Jersey. Some ignorant young man went there with his assault rifle and shot up the place demanding they release the children. Turned out there were no children there and no basement. This year, the same foreign powers are pumping out junk accusing Democrats of wanting to defund the police (Really! Can never happen folks) and turning our country into a Socialist country. Our country has been based on capitalism since it’s creation. We have social programs like Medicaid, food stamps, welfare, social security and Medicare because we are also a Christian-based country where we have always helped the poor, unfortunate and elderly. We will never become a Socialist country. It cannot happen.
Now after three years of dictatorial rule in which he has corrupted the Justice Department, destroyed American policies and procedures, which have existed for 200 years and inserted judges (including three in the Supreme Court) who for the most part were picked to back up Donald Trump in whatever he wants, we are at the same junction of history. How will voters, looking at the facts from the last three years plus the effects of the coronavirus and riots against social injustice, which we are all aware, vote this time around? I can only hope the voters asked themselves what their parents and grandparents taught them four decades ago when it comes to making difficult decisions. When the Madison County Journal prints the results of the election the Thursday after the election, we will know if WWJD is still alive or a myth of the 80s.
Sincerely,
Clifford Craig
Carnesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.