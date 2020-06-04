Dear Editor: Madison County has escaped the violent expressions of rage and destruction over the brutal torture and murder of George Floyd and so many other Black citizens. But I’m sure it is felt here, too. When will we learn to accept one another? This was expressed by Rodney King after he was beaten badly by police way back in 1991. We still have not learned.
One of every seven citizens of Madison County is not Caucasian. More than 17 percent of our citizens are not represented within our Sheriff’s Department, police departments, Board of Commissioners, Industrial Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce Board, School Board, or most other leadership positions, appointed or elected. Most of our civic and social clubs are nearly or completely segregated. Most of our churches are segregated. “Separate but equal” was abolished more than 70 years ago but it still seems to be the norm in some parts of our society.
I don’t believe that acceptance is best demonstrated by peaceful avoidance, by caretaker governance, or by clustering within the comfort of our own social groups. We must make the effort to be inclusive and invitational of all citizens in our relationships with one another. That is the way to eventually reach true acceptance and understanding in our community.
Sincerely,
Dave Ramsey
Commerce
