Dear Editor: Having the option to Zoom into Madison County Board of Commissioners meetings was a welcome and safe way to be involved, stay informed and have the opportunity to provide public comments.
Considering that we are still fighting a pandemic, it seems prudent to reinstate this option, at minimum for those of us who are considered high risk and thus unable to safely attend these meetings in person. I know that looking out for the health and wellbeing of the citizens of Madison County is of utmost importance to the county government, and look forward to Zoom capabilities being offered again very soon.
Sincerely,
Leigh Ann Jones
Colbert
