I attended the BOC/IDBA meeting held on Oct. 21 at the public library. I expected to hear about progress on where Madison County was going.
I expected to hear about infrastructure needs and how best to achieve them. I expected to hear from these two boards that spend our tax dollars ideas about future spending and how it could benefit everyone in Madison County. Unfortunately my expectations were not met. I left the meeting feeling that nothing substantial was accomplished and based on what I heard I realized why. Our county officials do not have a well-thought-out plan for the future. Several times I heard each board asks the other, “What do you need?” This was followed by the reply’ “What do you want?” Now I don’t want to blame anyone on either board for not having a clear vision of where Madison County is going. This is how Madison County has operated for a long as I can remember. Kind of like the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing and vice versa.
For the sake of all of us, we need to stop operating in the past and start planning now for the future. The meeting was successful in one way. The left and right hands were together. This will be necessary if Madison County is going to finally have a plan for progress we can all live with. An important thing for the left and right hand to remember is that they are just a part of the complete body called the people of Madison County. The involvement of the people in the planning process is absolutely necessary to have a successful plan and make it work. We need to start having public meetings, as many as it takes, on where Madison County goes from here. We need to make sure the left and right hand are doing what we, the citizens of Madison County, want them to do. All they have to do is ask.
Let’s all stop living in the past and move forward together.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
