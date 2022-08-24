Dear Editor: Democrats in Congress passed a bill that finally enables Medicare to negotiate drug prices and caps out-of-pocket spending. The bill not only saves Medicare recipients but also saves taxpayers hundreds of billions over the next decade.
For decades, Democrats have pursued the goal of allowing Medicare to bring about better drug prices for seniors, caps for seniors’ drug costs and a cap for insulin. This recent legislation provides Medicare recipients with a $2,000 annual cap for drugs and a $35 cap to diabetic seniors’ for their monthly insulin.
Insulin is incredibly expensive in the U.S. compared to other countries. According the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are approximately one million Georgians that have a diagnosis of diabetes. Georgia also is among the top 20 states with the highest number of diabetes cases. Thank goodness for this legislation!
Democrats wanted a $35 cap available to all citizens needing life saving insulin, but the right pulled strings to strip the proposal that would have capped the monthly price of insulin for privately insured patients. Same kind of shenanigans they pulled in 2003 when they arranged that there be a non-interference clause prohibiting Medicare from negotiating drug prices included with Medicare Part D.
Elections have consequences. Which side do you believe is more concerned and willing to act to ensure we all can benefit from affordable health care?
