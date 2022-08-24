Dear Editor: Democrats in Congress passed a bill that finally enables Medicare to negotiate drug prices and caps out-of-pocket spending. The bill not only saves Medicare recipients but also saves taxpayers hundreds of billions over the next decade.

For decades, Democrats have pursued the goal of allowing Medicare to bring about better drug prices for seniors, caps for seniors’ drug costs and a cap for insulin. This recent legislation provides Medicare recipients with a $2,000 annual cap for drugs and a $35 cap to diabetic seniors’ for their monthly insulin.

