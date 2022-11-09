Dear Editor: Once again I was told by the head of our building, zoning and code enforcement department that information from Arpeggio, the company hired to help the county develops a noise ordinance, could not be shared with the public until it is presented to the BOC.

This was shortly after Todd Higdon, the BOC Chairman, had told me to, “Feel free to reach out to them, if you like.” The “them” in Todd’s statement refers to Derek Doster, the District 5 Commissioner, and Christopher Roach the P&Z Department Head. Commissioner Doster and Christopher Roach are working directly with Arpeggio on developing the noise ordinance for the county. At least part, a large part, of the reason the county is developing a comprehensive noise ordinance is the result of request from the public to do so.

