Dear Editor: Once again I was told by the head of our building, zoning and code enforcement department that information from Arpeggio, the company hired to help the county develops a noise ordinance, could not be shared with the public until it is presented to the BOC.
This was shortly after Todd Higdon, the BOC Chairman, had told me to, “Feel free to reach out to them, if you like.” The “them” in Todd’s statement refers to Derek Doster, the District 5 Commissioner, and Christopher Roach the P&Z Department Head. Commissioner Doster and Christopher Roach are working directly with Arpeggio on developing the noise ordinance for the county. At least part, a large part, of the reason the county is developing a comprehensive noise ordinance is the result of request from the public to do so.
The startup of Georgia Renewable Power Biomass plant in Colbert and, at the time, changes to the existing noise ordinance excluding industries, made citizens aware that changes to the ordinance needed to be made. We stressed that a good noise ordinance would not only protect citizens but would let industries know what they were required to do to become part of the Madison County Family. Why our request to be told what progress is being made continue to be denied is beyond me. It appears to me that some county officials have a sense of entitlement too, and control of the public documents they have in their possession. Maybe they have simply forgotten that these documents and the information on them are not theirs. They are the property of the citizens of Madison County. Having to exhibit the power to control a situation like this simple request for information is something we can all do without.
Madison County Clean Power Coalition Co-Chair
