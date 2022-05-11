Dear Editor: Primary elections give you, the voter, the opportunity to decide who from a pool of candidates should ultimately be nominated by the political party you align with to run in the general election.
Primaries generally attract more partisan voters, which is how extreme candidates can end up on the ballot in a general election. We have a bumper crop of far right and far left qualifiers in 2022, some insisting that the 2020 election was stolen (it wasn’t) and others canceling free speech they find objectionable, offensive, or not “woke” enough.
Improving voter participation for primary elections can help moderate the negative outcomes of ending up with only extreme candidates who don’t represent the vast majority of us. The character of the people we choose to represent us locally, in the state house and in Washington, DC matter. We need to stop electing and re-electing politicians who weigh their own political fortunes more heavily than they weigh supporting and bettering our democracy. We need true “servants of the people.” Voting in primaries lets us say no to officials whose primary interest is transactional versus working for the betterment of all of us.
Sincerely,
Peggy Perkins
Winder
