Dear Editor: Why is the United States about to resume business as usual when it has made no preparations to do so? There are three requirements for safely ending shelter-in-place. First, we need to be able to test for the new coronavirus at 10-to-100 times the present rate. Second, we need to greatly strengthen local health agencies to be able to do the contact tracing needed to keep spread of the virus suppressed. And third, we need adequate personal protection equipment for health care workers. For each of these requirements, our state and federal governments have made either no attempt at preparation or a completely inadequate effort. Our President suggests that the recent decrease in testing rate is a sign of slower spread of the virus when the decrease is entirely due to laboratories running out of testing agents.
Why does the United States have more cases and more deaths than China? We had months of warning that COVID-19 was coming while China had no warning and a larger, denser population. Some of us claim that the Chinese are lying about the number of deaths in their country. Outside observers in China see no evidence of this claim. Even after including the deaths of untested patients who had COVID-19 symptoms, China has had many fewer deaths than the U.S. In fact, it is the U.S. that underestimates the number of COVID-19 deaths by being unable to adequately test and only counting deaths of confirmed cases. In claiming that China has had more COVID-19 deaths, we are letting ideology corrupt our ability to think about the evidence.
Why have countries such as Germany and South Korea been able to bring COVID-19 under control and prepare to reopen safely when we have not? Both countries followed essentially the same plan our National Security Agency prepared for our own government. It is a remarkably well-written plan that lays out each step that should be taken in response to each step in the development of a pandemic. In particular, our plan makes this much clear: Once it is known that a virus may be spread by asymptomatic carriers, attempts to prevent spread in the U.S. by limiting travel from affected countries will fail. Why could we not follow our own expert plan?
The answer to each question is that the current pandemic, much more than any other event, has revealed the utter incompetence of our President and Governor.
Sincerely,
David Vogel
