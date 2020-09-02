Dear Editor: Like most people, I am sick of all the political calls that came along during the runoff.
It will be much worse during the general election. Like many others, I refuse to pick up the phone if I do not recognize the number. One company doing surveys called every other day, sometimes more than once. The number on the caller ID was 678-701-3504. The same number came up for one of the Republican candidates. When I Googled this number, it showed that it belonged to Southern Digital Network, d/b/a FDN Comms, Ga.
I Googled this company and the Georgia Public Service Commission came up with company information. It turns out that Windstream owns its own telemarketer company. If this information is in fact true, it is quite disturbing. The GPSC gave a phone number that goes straight to a voicemail. It seems like a violation of trust for one of our utilities to take our information and use it to make a profit. I have no idea how much if any of this information is correct.
Anything can be posted on the Internet.
Maybe someone much smarter than me can research this and find out. If it turns out to be true, maybe we can return the favor and call or email them every day to give them a taste of their own medicine.
Sincerely,
George T. Pate
Commerce
Editor’s Note: The Georgia Public Service Commission lists Southern Digital Network, Inc. as “a wholly-owned subsidiary of Windstream Corporation” on its official site. The email listed for Southern Digital Network on the PSC website is wci.georgia.govaffairs@windstream.com
