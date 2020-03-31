Dear Editor: I would like to know why our county continually “bails” out the Madison Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) biomass plant. GRP is now hauling their wastewater from the fire-prevention pond where the plant wastewater is collected to a Madison County facility near Hull. Frank Ginn says the water is being disposed of by “field application.” The wastewater facility and the field happen to be located adjacent to a county elementary school.
Here is my understanding of why GRP is hauling their wastewater by tanker trucks to the Madison County facility. Although GRP applied for a wastewater permit in February of 2019, they never obtained a permit because their EPD application was “incomplete.” GRP was cited in a “Notice of Violation” from the EPD dated Dec. 9, 2019 for discharging wastewater without a permit. This same violation also stated that GRP had to cease using the evaporators in the fire pond to dispose of excess water because the evaporators were interfering with the adjacent property “owner’s reasonable use of property.” So it seems that the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has bailed out GRP and provided a wastewater disposal facility for GRP’s ill-conceived plans.
My logical brain thinks that a company planning to invest millions of dollars would have worked out such things, such as the appropriate permits, before construction and operations began. Additionally, I refuse to “buy” the excuse that “excessive rain” has created the wastewater disposal problem.
Sincerely,
Ruth Ann Tesanovich
Colbert
