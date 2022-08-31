Dear Editor: Like most boys of my generation born in the late 1950s I could not wait until I was old enough to work. Working meant stepping part way into adulthood, which was a place I wanted to be as soon as possible.
Mowing grass for grandparents and delivering afternoon newspapers from a bicycle eventually gave way at age 14 to my first job working for regular pay at my uncle’s farm. I spent several hot summers there chopping weeds, loading tobacco, stacking hay, and, on the best of days, spending endless hours riding a small Farmall McCormick tractor with a belly mower attempting to make the whole operation look presentable to customers who would arrive regularly to purchase nursery stock.
From those long-ago summers forward I have been a working person, and along the way I have continually paid my taxes. In 1788 when the U.S. Constitution was finally ratified, congress was empowered to collect tax for the common defense and general welfare of the country. In other words, the American people decided that for the good of the country and to pay for the things it had become clear we needed if we were to endure as an independent nation, taxes were necessary. Being taxed by the English Parliament was a different matter altogether, but once shed of England’s aristocratic model we chose to tax ourselves for the general welfare of a burgeoning country.
I cannot say I enjoy paying taxes and I imagine few would. But at the same time, it’s not something I resent either. Not a day has passed when I have not derived some benefit from the infrastructure put in place and maintained by some local, state or federal entity. I mean to suggest that like most people I am willing to pay my fair share and have not endeavored to cheat, game the system or otherwise avoid doing so.
That’s why I do not fear or have antipathy for the Internal revenue Service or the employees who work there. I have no reason to wish they or any other functioning government agency not be fully staffed, funded, and supplied with the technology necessary to do their jobs efficiently. Why should I? Like most law-abiding citizens, I have nothing to hide, there are no off-shore accounts lurking in in my financial holdings, nothing claimed or unclaimed that would cause anxiety.
When I hear Senator Ted Cruise and others fulminate about the alleged jack-booted IRS thugs lurking in the bushes, waiting for a signal to break down the door, honestly my first thought is that Mr. Cruise and his ilk should sign up for acting lessons to hone their skill at outrage projection. After that comes the nagging question of what might be lurking in their portfolios. To advocate, as many on the Republican side currently are, that underfunding, understaffing, and generally maligning an essential government agency is a patriotic thing to do strikes me as misguided at best, and as a transparently insincere attempt to stir voter’s anger.
