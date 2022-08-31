Dear Editor: Like most boys of my generation born in the late 1950s I could not wait until I was old enough to work. Working meant stepping part way into adulthood, which was a place I wanted to be as soon as possible.

Mowing grass for grandparents and delivering afternoon newspapers from a bicycle eventually gave way at age 14 to my first job working for regular pay at my uncle’s farm. I spent several hot summers there chopping weeds, loading tobacco, stacking hay, and, on the best of days, spending endless hours riding a small Farmall McCormick tractor with a belly mower attempting to make the whole operation look presentable to customers who would arrive regularly to purchase nursery stock.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.