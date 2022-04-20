Dear Editor: How many Pre-K spots could $650,000 accommodate instead of resurfacing a school track?
Or does sports (especially football) always loom larger than academics in our school system? Which is more important, running or preparing our youngest citizens for future learning, freeing up their parents to work and pay more taxes? Not to mention that asphalt requires oil, which we are short on now if we stop buying from Russia to help Ukraine. Apparently, county revenues are increasing; where is that excess going? The cultural value system in Madison County could use some adjusting. Maybe all the new people moving to this county will make that adjustment happen here for the better.
Sincerely,
Virginia Moss
Ila
