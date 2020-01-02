Dear Editor: My wife and I moved to our 65-acre tract of land located on the Zetta Lee Johnson Road and HV Chandler Road in 1986.
The Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant is literally in our backyard, six-tenths of a mile from GRP. We were here before Parallam, MacMillan Bloedel, Trusjoist, GRP and now biomass. We have had to put up with all this and why. We later sold some of our land and now have 47 acres. We worked hard and have done without to pay for this land while raising our children and taking what life has thrown at us. But we are happy with our land. My family and I are life-long citizens of Madison County.
We choose to stay here for a reason; that reason is called the country. We are a rural region not a town or city with factories and such. But it goes much deeper than that. I can't describe all that the countryside God created has to offer. It is enormous. We purchased our land so that we could have a small farm if we wanted, go walking through the woods, deer hunt, sit on the front porch, eat a peaceful and quiet breakfast on the backporch, have a garden.
Oh, did I say have a garden? I have grown sweet potatoes and had a garden for over 30 years. With all the threats of runoff and the air pollution I am having second thoughts about having a garden anymore. I irrigate from the stream near my garden spot. Now we are afraid of the water. We have a dog and cats that have to hear and breathe the pollution from GRP.
Can anyone give me a legitimate reason why we should give up our lifestyle? Why should this neighborhood have to go through the battle that they are now going through? Why should there have to be a coalition group formed to fight for our health? Why should I have to turn up my television so I can hear it over the plant? Why should I be awakened in the middle of the night by the plant? Why should I have to listen to this plant at all? I have heard that it will be quiet. "Quiet," according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, is "enjoyed in peace and relaxation" and "free from noise or uproar." I have yet to experience quiet from GRP. I don't care how quiet it may get or be I do not want to hear it at all.
When I turn off my lights at night, I still have lights in my back door from GRP. When I walk out my backdoor I hear and see GRP. Why should I have to step aside because of someone's "gung ho" idea that this is good for our county? What is my biggest expense when I pay property taxes? School. Is this the reason someone thought GRP would be good that it would bring in more money? I find it hard to believe that we needed that plant for tax money. Look at all the subdivisions in this county. Look at all the chicken houses in this county. Do they not pay taxes?
Does anyone get my point? If I wanted to sell my property, who would buy it? It will be a cold day in hell before we should be made to step aside and let industy take the place of what we have all worked hard to pay for. We will not give up our Country living because someone has a "gung ho" idea that made someone a little richer. This "gung ho" idea is at our (the residents surrounding GRP) expense. If this county must have industry to survive, then get off somewhere away from us and do it. I may have said some things that others may not understand.
Well, let a plant such as GRP be planted in your backyard and see what you think. I may not have said everything but hopefully I have made my point. GRP is another headache to deal with when we all could be doing something more productive.
Sincerely,
Ted Fowler
Colbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.