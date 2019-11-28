Dear Editor: It’s Saturday, Nov. 23. It’s raining. With the lack of rain we’ve had, this should be welcome news. Unfortunately, there’s something different about this rain and it’s something we should all be concerned about. This rain is pouring over the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert.
It’s covering and running down the piles of toxic railroad ties stacked there. It’s filling the new ditch that they dug along the railroad track spur where they unload those ties. It’s soaking the piles of chipped ties and draining off the paved debris-covered tie chipping area.
You probably don’t need to ask where all this rainwater is going. The answer is right in front of our eyes. It’s going out of the plant area. It’s going into any nearby creek. It’s soaking into the ground and will eventually pollute the water there. It’s an oily, unnatural mix of whatever chemicals can be found in a railroad tie. There are now thousands of these railroad ties at the plant waiting to be chipped. More are arriving almost every day. Now every time it rains this runoff scenario will repeat itself. If you doubt this observation, just take the time to ride by the plant. Park your vehicle on the road in a safe location. Get out and take a good look at what’s going on there. It doesn’t take a scientist to see that this cannot be good for any of us. GRP is profiting at our expense and will continue to do so unless we do something to stop it. If we don’t take action now the damage will be irreversible.
Please plan to attend the Madison County Clean Power Coalition meeting Dec. 5, from 7 to 8:30 pm at the Madison County High School cafeteria. The purpose is to provide the public with information regarding the health and environmental impact of the GRP plant. Three area scientists will address the meeting followed by a question and answer secession. Information on what you can do help change the way GRP operates will be available at the meeting.
Let’s join together and make sure that we can welcome the rain without worrying about where it’s going.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
