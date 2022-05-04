Dear Editor: This is a letter of thanks to Zach Mitcham for highlighting one of this county’s bitterest sins: the murder of Lent Shaw in 1936.
Having been involved in reminding my neighbors about the Lemuel Penn murder of 1964, which Mitcham also did a magnificent job of reporting, I want to answer the primary objection I heard both then and now, “Why drag up the past? Things are better now.” My answer is a Biblical one: The sins of the Fathers have set the Sons teeth on edge.
Some of you may even doubt this was a sin, as you believe in capital punishment and think that sexual assault deserves it. As one of the early volunteers on the Athens Rape Crisis Line, there was a time I would have been inclined to agree with you. But I’ve learned so much in the past 40 years, and one of the things I’ve learned is that accusations of rape or sexual assault were very often brought against Black men in the South by White men who wanted their land.
And how did the children of slaves get land, you ask? Well, very often it wasn’t because of those bad old Yankees trying to force Reconstruction on us. It was because of former slave owners trying to do right by their former slaves, and often, their biracial children. Don’t think that slave owners sneaking down to the cabins didn’t happen here. It may be on the down low, but I doubt there are many fourth generation Madison County folks who don’t know some interesting stories in that regard.
So back to remembering history: Our present grows out of the past. There are no clean slates — everyone inherits the past, whether you like it or not. Knowing the past — understanding the past — helps us know ourselves — where we come from — and that helps us atone for not only our sins, but those of our fathers, because that’s also part of our human inheritance. Remember that when you break it down “atonement” means “at-one-ment”—At One with God. We cannot get there by covering up the sins of the fathers. If there are any of you who recognize the poor deluded men in the lynching photos the MCJ published, please come forward. Your grandfathers were human beings, and all human beings are a complex mixture of both bad and good. Refusing to acknowledge what they did puts a big bandage around a grievous wound to the spiritual health of this county, and it will not heal without exposure to fresh air and fresh thinking about our mutual past.
Sincerely,
Dena Chandler
