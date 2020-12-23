Dear Editor: Our problems are much worse than our political differences. Our problem is sin. It is good vs. evil. You can’t be both politically and biblically correct. Liberals are the anti-God party. Evil is anything that is against the plan of God. Evil refers to both acts and character.
They believe in abortion, evolution and every perverse lifestyle. They close down churches but not abortion clinics and liquor stores. Romans 1:18-32 is a perfect description of liberals. Verses 18-22 shows their mindset. Verses 23-25 addresses the climate change crowd. They worship the creation instead of the Creator. As long as non-Christian scientists receive billions soon to be trillions of taxpayer dollars, they will not do anything to stop that flow of money. Christians know that God created the weather and only He can change it. Only God can destroy the planet and He will one day, along with heaven and hell (Rev. 20 and 21) after Jesus Christ is through with his millennial reign on earth. Verses 26-27 addresses perversion. What God calls vile, filthy and abomination, liberals call alternative lifestyle. Verses 28-32 could be called the liberal constitution. In the Old Testament Israel rejected God over and over just like liberals do now. We have not learned from their mistakes. Isaiah 3 is an excellent example of this and almost a mirror image of America today.
The problem is lack of knowledge of God’s word. The Bible warned there would come a time when people would not endure sound doctrine in II Timothy 4:3. While each person is responsible for their own salvation and knowledge, churches are not doing much to teach people. Most Sunday morning services are more of a social event than a learning experience. Whenever someone brags on their church, I ask “what did you learn?”
In 20 years I have not had one single person say they had learned anything. Did you learn anything last Sunday or even remember what was said?
I was fortunate to study under Dr. Robert D. Moore. He spent his entire life studying and teaching others. I have never met anyone who loved God’s word like he did. For over 20 years he and his wife opened up their home to anybody with a true desire to learn God’s word. It was Bible study/church the way God intended. If you don’t love the Word, you do not love God, because He is the Word (John 1:1, II Timothy 2:15). Another great teacher is Les Feldick who can be found on TV and online. There will be many nice, kind, giving, religious and moral people who will end up in hell (Matt. 7:21 – 23).
How can we keep saying “pray for our country, when we show such little interest in getting to know God through his Word? Maybe we could use a few less entertaining sermons more serious Bible classes. Romans 4:3 and Galations 4:30 asks the question “what saith the scripture?”
Unfortunately, most cannot answer that questions. Remember, ignoring God’s Word is the same as ignoring him.
Sincerely,
George T. Pate
Commerce
