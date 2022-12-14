Dear Editor: You may not be familiar with the phrase, water recharge area, but it is incredibly important to all of us in Madison County.
A water recharge area is defined as “those areas that provide the primary means of replenishing the ground water. Good natural recharge areas are those were good quality surface water is able to percolate through the sediments and rocks to the saturated zone which contains the grown water.” Simply put, the water from the wells that the majority of Madison County Citizens use to drink, bathe, and enjoy is there because of water recharge areas.
There are three areas in the county identified as water recharge areas. Their importance to all of us cannot be overstated. The largest one is located between Colbert and Comer basically along Hwy. 72 and 172. Unfortunately for us, this area is currently zoned for industrial and commercial use. The importance of this area, as a water recharge area, was not considered when it started being called an, “industrial corridor.” This title and the current zoning is the reason Georgia Renewable Power, a major polluter, was built near Colbert at the beginning of the water recharge area. It is also why, as a result of the current comprehensive plan update taking place, the importance of area to our water supply was recognized. This resulted in the comprehensive planning steering committee removing this area from the industrial and commercial zoning on the proposed future map of the county. The map was presented to the public at the fifth comprehensive planning workshop.
Your fellow citizens decided that protecting the area and our ground water supply was way more important than inviting more industry to build there. Now that you know the importance of a water recharge area I’m sure you would agree with their decision. Seems like the logical thing to do.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the new proposed comprehensive plan was officially presented to the public. The plan is the result months of work by hundreds of your fellow citizens. Their inspiration for taking part in the planning process was to make sure the future of Madison County benefitted all of us. When looking at the proposed plan on Thursday citizens who had followed the plans progress saw one thing that really stood out. The water recharge area I’ve been talking about was back in industrial and commercial zoning — the “industrial corridor” I mentioned. It appears that someone had decided that the work of all these people and their genuine concern for the safety of our water supply had been disregarded. No discussion needed! I guess to some a four-lane highway, a class 1 rail road, a water line and current zoning made this area perfect for industrial or commercial development. Perfect for a few, but for most of us, the risk it poses of possibly destroying or contaminating our ground water makes it a perfect place to protect. Please contact your county commissioner and tell them that your waters future cannot be left to any industry whose biggest concern will be profit. Tell them to protect our water recharging areas now.
Madison County’s growth needs to be well balanced. We’re at a decision point between sacrificing what we have or doing something to protect it. The choice is yours. Call your commissioner today.
Madison County Clean Power
