Dear Editor: “The purpose of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Department is to help the Board of Commissioners (BOC) decide on land use with the best long term interest of the county. The Planning and Zoning Department archives this through community-driven long range planning and through the application of the county’s land use regulations. The county’s comprehensive plan serves as an overall guide for development in the county, while the Madison County zoning ordinance, subdivision regulations and storm water ordinance provide specifics on how that development is to take place.”
This description of the purpose of the Madison County Planning and Zoning appears on the Madison County Georgia Government website: madisoncountyga.us. With just under 100 words, it describes how important the zoning board is to all of us and to the future of Madison County. The “help” means that the zoning board is charged with doing research on important planning and zoning issues. They examine every aspect of a zoning ordinance. They take the time to listen to everyone’s opinion on zoning issues and consider the long term effect zoning has on the community. After they have researched, listened and discussed and issue they present their findings with a recommendation to the BOC to “help” them make an informed decision on zoning issues. When considering an important zoning issue our BOC should base their decision on the recommendations of the planning commission. Changing zoning classifications should be the exception not the norm.
The members of the zoning board are our fellow citizens. They work hard to make sure that Madison County is moving in the right direction. They deserve our thanks and gratitude.
Zoning based on a well-developed plan for the future can make us all good neighbors.
Sincerely,
Drago Tesanovich
MCCPC Co-Chair
