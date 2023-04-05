My three main passions in life are writing, history, and genealogy, in that order. Lucky for me, those things tie in pretty nicely together.

You can find me on any given day spending my free time writing and reading about history or researching my family tree. Family histories, especially local ones, are fascinating to me, and in addition to compiling my own family tree (I have been a genealogist for over 20 years) I love reading about families in this and surrounding areas. I visit the Madison County Library’s heritage room weekly, and I’ve spent a fair bit of time in the heritage rooms in Oconee and Clarke Counties as well. If you’re interested in local families or local history in general, heritage rooms are a treasure trove of information, documents, albums, pictures, old periodicals, records, and so much more. I also encourage you to join your local genealogical societies and heritage foundations, which you can find out about through the library. I belong to four!

