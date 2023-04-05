My three main passions in life are writing, history, and genealogy, in that order. Lucky for me, those things tie in pretty nicely together.
You can find me on any given day spending my free time writing and reading about history or researching my family tree. Family histories, especially local ones, are fascinating to me, and in addition to compiling my own family tree (I have been a genealogist for over 20 years) I love reading about families in this and surrounding areas. I visit the Madison County Library’s heritage room weekly, and I’ve spent a fair bit of time in the heritage rooms in Oconee and Clarke Counties as well. If you’re interested in local families or local history in general, heritage rooms are a treasure trove of information, documents, albums, pictures, old periodicals, records, and so much more. I also encourage you to join your local genealogical societies and heritage foundations, which you can find out about through the library. I belong to four!
I first got the genealogy bug, ironically, while living in a whole other hemisphere. I moved to New Zealand for college when I was 20, and stayed for four years (2001-2005). Everything about “the land of the long white cloud,” known as Aotearoa, was paradise. I absolutely fell in love with the country and still consider it my second home, but like a true small-town-born-and-raised girl, I found myself homesick after a time. My answer to this was to start putting together a family tree. Armed with details from grandparents, aunts and uncles — I was lucky to have family who were all invested in family history/lore — I started a family tree on Ancestry that I’m still plugging away on, over 20 years later (at the time of writing, my very extended family tree boasts 13,000+ entries).
Because I was conducting my research from an ocean away, visiting local heritage rooms, graveyards and courthouses to obtain names and records was obviously impossible. And calling home internationally was “dear,” so I couldn’t just pick up the phone and call Grandma any old time I had a question. I had to get creative in the ways I researched.
I found myself digging through genealogical websites and heritage organizations online, parsing through historical records and documents, in the hopes of finding information about my relatives. My Papa’s family are among the oldest residents of Madison County, so I lucked out that there was quite a lot of information about them readily available online. Enough to make a decent start.
As I began researching and piecing my family tree together, one name appeared on so many websites that I began to feel like I knew this woman, this wonderful former librarian who had taken the time to compile, type and publish so much detailed information about Madison County’s history and the families that lived there.
As I began to branch out and research into Jackson County, Oconee County, and beyond, her name still appeared on so many websites. That name was Jennie Ruth Echols.
Ms. Echols, Madison County’s longest-serving librarian (1967-1995), was, from what I hear (even though she provided me with so much priceless genealogy material, I don’t believe we ever met in person) quite the historian and genealogist herself. Every time I meet someone from the Madison County Heritage Foundation, someone invested in local history, or anyone involved in genealogical research in North Georgia, I know that Jennie Ruth’s name is going to come up in conversation. For decades, she was the definitive source for Madison County History. I wish I’d gotten a chance to know her, as I feel she must have been a kindred spirit, and I certainly owe her a great deal for helping cultivate my passion for genealogy and history, even from afar.
So naturally, I was delighted when I discovered that my fellow Board of Trustees members were planning a memorial garden in honor of Ms. Echols. In 2021, the board voted and made it official. A great deal of thought and planning have gone into this project, a ‘courtyard garden’, spearheaded by my fellow board member (and FOL member) Ann Davis. The garden was designed by Melissa Tufts, a faculty member of UGA’s College of Environment and Design and landscaping expert, with Ms. Echols and her love of all things local in mind. All the materials for soil prep and plants were provided by local businesses and sources. The garden features native Georgia grasses and colorful perennial plants that will attract butterflies and bees and give library patrons lots of beautiful views and enjoyment in the warmer months.
The garden was planted in 2022, just outside the library entrance. The board of trustees would like to thank all the volunteers who took time out of their schedules to take turns watering the plants in the initial months. Around the time the garden was being planted, myself and the rest of The Drake Family donated a picnic table for use under the shelter area, where patrons can rest in the shade and watch their children play in the splash pad, or simply read their favorite book. This picnic table was donated in honor of my grandparents, Clark and Julia Ann Shelton Drake.
A dedication ceremony, hosted by the library, will take place honoring Ms. Jennie Ruth Echols and her service. The dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 30th, at 3 p.m. in the garden area of the Madison County Library, followed by a reception in the Jere Ayers room.
Speakers will include Victor Johnson, Attorney and former BOT Chairman, who will speak about Jennie Ruth’s work as branch librarian; Laura Carter, retired Heritage Librarian for the Athens Area Library System, who will address Ms. Jennie Ruth’s work in the areas of heritage and genealogy; and Rev. Calvin Ward, former BOT member, who will close the program with a dedication prayer. This will be a spirited and lively event celebrating all Ms. Echols’ hard work and her dedication to the Madison County Library and Madison County History. All are welcome and encouraged to attend!
I hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the life, work and service of this remarkable woman, who, (like so many librarians before and after her) dedicated herself to providing her community with knowledge, history, support, and countless wonderful reading material for the bookworm in all of us.
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
