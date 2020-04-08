Madison County High School students recently wrote letters to let the community know about teachers they feel are special. Here is the first of three installments of MCHS appreciation letters:
Mr. Herndon taught many useful things beyond grammar
Dear Editor:
Teacher Appreciation Week is coming up, and I believe a teacher who had such a large impact on me should be honored in The Madison County Journal because his influence goes greatly underappreciated. Coach Nathan Herndon was my eighth grade English/Language Arts teacher, and he taught me so many useful things beyond grammar and how to be a better writer.
As I thought back, I realized a large majority of the most vivid memories I have from my middle school years took place in his classroom. He was always standing at the door with a welcoming smile every day, and he was always patient with me when he had to explain things I didn’t understand. I remember so clearly he was teaching a lesson about gerunds and participles and I could just not wrap my head around the difference between them, but he took time out of his class to explain it thoroughly and didn’t give up or get frustrated until he made sure I understood.
Not only was he great at conveying lessons in a way that was easy to grasp, he made a class about reading and writing super fun and interesting. The books we read, most specifically The Outsiders and The Giver turned out to be two of my most favorite books ever! A large part of this could be the discussions Coach Herndon held with the whole class which really allowed me to develop a niche for looking at literature from different perspectives because of his unique and deep takes on what we were reading.
He always had super interesting projects for us, too! One of my favorite projects of the entire year was one with The Outsiders. The directions were to pick songs that fit what happened in each chapter of the book, and I was so happy I got to express my broad array of music preference through it. It was little details of the way he taught my peers and me that made the year special, including his sense of humor and sarcasm he would always have. Heck, the guy even made the dreadful iStation bearable somehow!
His influence and memory-filled classroom, however, goes far beyond how he taught us material. Many of my best friends throughout my life were in that class with me, and he always allowed us to collaborate and sometimes cut up with each other, which made me so fond of the atmosphere in his class. My most favorite thing about what Coach Herndon did with us, though, was his many life stories and stories about life he would tell us! He shared his many experiences over the years with us, as well as including some sort of inspiration to go along with them. He told us motivating stories about how we should always be kind to others, to always be ourselves, and to never get up. Some of them still resonate with me today. Every time I run into Coach Herndon somewhere, I am still met with the great personality, as well as the sentiment and care he always had in his classroom. Recently, at the National Honors Society Induction Ceremony, we spoke for the first time in a couple of years, and he still remembered certain things about me like how I often stress over my classes, and even that I was passionate about marine biology and wanted to pursue that in my career.
I could go on and on about small details and memories about Coach Herndon and his class that I, and I know so many of my classmates, are fond of. Not all teachers are so personal and loving toward their students as him, and that is why it’s so important that he receives the recognition he deserves.
Sincerely,
Alexis Chapman
Mr. Mangan is the most inspirational teacher I’ve ever had
Dear Editor:
I am writing to nominate and hope to get recognition for the most motivational teacher in Madison County High School. Not only is Trevor Mangan the most motivational teacher, he is also the most inspirational teacher I have ever had.
The love he has for his students is beyond measures. He pushes all of his students to the best of their abilities. Having him as a teacher, pushed me more than anything has ever pushed me. He brought out parts of me I was not aware of having. He gave me hope in everything I did. When things got hard in the class, he made it so easy to believe anything was possible. For example, he would have talks to us about how he pushes us to the next step in life. He was not going to be easy on us because he knew how hard college and real life was. And every single day, he lived up to his word.
I left that school year being a better writer, being able to express myself not only through words but through writing, and also I felt more prepared for college. Yes, the class was hard and his essay grading made it impossible to even get a B, but it was worth the stress. He made me realize why he did what he did, and I could not ask for anymore. He was such a fun teacher, but also such a real teacher. I would pick him over an easy teacher any day.
Sincerely,
Caitlyn Arwood
Mr. DeWolf put a smile on my face and brought me laughter
Dear Editor:
I’d like to thank Mr. Chad DeWolf for being my eighth grade teacher and helping me develop the chill nature I have today. I truly enjoyed the weird jokes that showed his personality, the fun feeling he brought to lessons and the classroom, and the amount of respect he had for all of us, despite us being only 12-13-year-olds. He put a smile on my face and brought me laughter and shaped what I believe is a huge part of me. Thank you, Mr. DeWolf, for being my teacher all those years ago, and I hope you can keep your sanity during this quarantine period.
Sincerely,
Derek Tran
Ms. Kam is inspirational, motivational, and the list goes on
Dear Editor:
The literal definition of a teacher is one whose occupation is to instruct. Any teacher who excels in doing this is, of course, classified as an exceptional teacher.
As I am now in eleventh grade, I realize that I have had many incredible teachers over the years. When I look back, there is one teacher who I believe really helped to shape me into the student I am today. As an elementary schooler at Ila, I was blessed to have Ms. Kam Carmichael from first grade to fifth grade in the gifted program. Ms. Kam is a teacher who does not teach her students mediocrely. She brings a ton of liveliness and energy into her classroom, engages students in learning, and also shows that she cares about each and every one of her students. There is no good word to perfectly describe Ms. Kam as a teacher because she is the amalgamation of many.
Ms. Kam is inspirational, motivational, and the list goes on. Having Ms. Kam as my teacher for five years, allowed me to think outside of the box and break out of my shell, and I still remember to this day many of the projects we completed in her class that encouraged me to do just that. I am so thankful that I was placed in Ms. Kam’s class early in my elementary school years and that I had the delectation of getting to be in her presence almost every day. I wrote this hoping to give Ms. Kam just a snippet of the gratification she is worthy of. She does not only deserve being appreciated as Teacher Appreciation Week is approaching, but her greatness as a teacher needs to be cherished each and every day.
Sincerely,
Ella Chancey
Theresa Cruce is a phenomenal teacher — and mom
Dear Editor:
Teachers are an essential part to life as they help shape students into the people they become by teaching children some of life's most important skills.
Today I would like to tell the Madison County community about a teacher who puts in a tremendous amount of time and effort to not only make sure that her students are taken care of, but she also makes school fun and enjoyable for her students. That teacher is Mrs. Theresa Cruce. Mrs. Cruce currently teaches fifth grade math at Hull-Sanford elementary, where she has taught eight years, but in previous years has taught grades first and kindergarten, along with being a parapro for six months.
Mrs. Cruce is an extremely flexible teacher who does whatever is asked of her. For example, Mrs. Cruce was asked to make a drastic change to move from first grade to fifth grade three years ago, and although she was nervous because she usually worked with younger grades, she faced the challenge with perseverance and overcame any adversity that came her way. In fact, in Mrs. Cruce’s first year teaching fifth grade, she had the highest growth among Milestone math scores throughout all of Madison County.
Mrs. Cruce cares deeply for her students. So much in fact that she moved from kindergarten to first grade with a student so he would have a smoother transition to the new grade level. Mrs. Cruce also takes time out of her day to make sure each of her students are understanding and enjoying her lesson for the day. She tries to adjust all lessons to where each student gets to be involved in some way.
If she were to see one of her students anywhere in public, current or past, she would not hesitate to speak as she treats her students as one of her own. Mrs. Cruce works extremely well with her coworkers as well. After talking to a few of them, they only had positive things to say about Mrs. Cruce and the positive attitude she brings into the building each day. Mrs. Cruce always keeps a smile on her face and always encourages her co-workers and students to reach their full potential.
I think I speak for all of the Hull-Sanford community in saying Mrs. Cruce is more than deserving of this recognition. I am blessed to not only see Mrs. Cruce as an educator, but I also see her as my mom. I know more than anyone the amount of time and effort she puts into her lesson plans, students, and everything else. Hopefully now the Madison County community recognizes the superhero teacher I get to call my mom. Thank you mom for everything you do for your students and family, I’m so proud to get to call you my mom.
Emma Cruce
Mrs. Haggard is the kind of woman I want to be
Dear Editor:
The Madison County school system is filled with numerous educators who change the lives of their students daily. Among these extraordinary teachers is Mrs. Christie Haggard who not only teaches literature but inspires her students to be the very best person they can be. My two years of watching, learning from and confiding in Mrs. Haggard have been filled to the brim with laughter, love and growth.
There is nothing like entering the classroom of Mrs. Haggard who will never fail to put a smile on my face and cheer me up even on my very worst days. Mrs. Haggard has implanted in me a love for writing and has definitely made me the writer that I am today. Meanwhile, she rewards our hard work with the occasional game of Catchphrase or a delicious dessert she bakes on her own time. She never fails to remind me that she is proud of me, loves me and that all my hard work is paying off. These constant reminders are sometimes what gets me through my day.
Mrs. Haggard is the kind of woman I want to be when I grow up: filled with joy, the ability to make anyone laugh, and an unconditional love for her family and students. Her children and what she calls her “school-children” are constantly showered with love, support, and encouragement. Whenever I feel lost, I automatically confide in Mrs. Haggard and she shines a light on any situation, helping me get back on track.
It’s rare for a school system to have the amount of exceptional teacher like Madison County does, and I am thankful for every teacher that takes their time to inspire and infuse their students with passion for learning, especially Mrs. Christie Haggard.
Sincerely,
Emma Ollis
Mrs. Black, an inspiration and my first real writing mentor
Dear Editor:
I would like to take a minute to honor Mrs. Kayla Black. She was my eighth grade language arts teacher and was the first teacher to help me improve the way I wrote essays and helped me see literature in a different way. She constantly motivated students to do the right thing and inspired many to take literature and writing more seriously. The one thing I remember from her class was her teaching of how to write paragraphs correctly. I was always a bad writer but because of her help, I was able to receive my first four on a language arts benchmark. After that, I was able to believe in myself that my writing can become good and that possibly ELA won't always be my worst subject in school. She is a major Bulldogs fan and is in love with Reece’s Buttercups, but who wouldn't be. She was constantly interacting with her students while being able to balance the amount of learning in the classroom. To me, Mrs. Black is an inspiration and my first real writing mentor.
Sincerely,
Hailey Valles
Jeff Davis unlike any other teacher I’ve had
Dear Editor:
I am writing to you in regards of Teacher Appreciation Week as I sincerely believe that one of the best teachers that I’ve ever had has been Mr. Jeff Davis.
Mr. Davis was my U.S. History teacher for the duration of my junior year before it so suddenly got cut short last month. I will miss him an unbelievable amount. Mr. Davis was really not like any other teacher I had ever had. Of course, I had my fair share of teachers that I liked very much, but Mr. Davis really stood out to me.
He was never in a bad mood, and if he was, it wasn’t for long. I had him first thing in the morning, and he was always so happy and cheerful, and he wanted to make sure that his students were too. Not only that, but he took five-to-10 minutes out of the beginning of class every single day to ask us how we were doing and, on Mondays, he would ask us what our weekend had been like; there were always some laughs during those. Anyone could easily tell that he loved his students and his job very much, and he never failed to show us.
He would also take time out of class on Friday’s for his famous “Competition Friday” where he would play Hawaiian music for the entirety of class and each class would play a game going against each other by completing riddles, a finding game, or just simply doing puzzles. The winning class would get candy on Monday.
Another game that we played was “Trashketball.” The class would split up into teams and he would ask every team the same question. The teams that got it right would shoot for the hoop and if they got it, they earned their points. We only played that the day before a test as it was a review game, but the times that we did, I enjoyed very much.
On top of that, he was an excellent teacher. He knew what he was doing and he would always help us in any way that he could. He never just read the PowerPoints and went on to the next slide. No, he would take his time on each slide and explain everything to us while he took notes to ensure that we got as much information as possible. I thoroughly enjoyed his class and it breaks my heart that I will no longer be in there with him or my other peers, but I hope to see him in the halls next year, and I hope that his next students enjoy him as much as my class did.
Mr. Davis, thank you for being so kind and for being such an incredible teacher. I will miss you so so much.
Sincerely,
Jannah Detter
Mrs. Teel is always believing in me
Dear Editor:
Entering middle school is a huge change in all students’ academic careers. In middle school, there are new students, new classes, and, most importantly, new teachers.
These teachers will impact each students future, sending them in either the right or wrong direction. Mrs. Tonya Teel strives to send all of her students in the right direction and goes above and beyond in doing so. I held the honor of having Mrs. Teel as a sixth grade language arts teacher.
Everyday in class was something new. Some days our class would have crazy discussions about the book we were reading, while other days we’d simply come in, eager to learn about whatever Mrs. Teel had planned for us. She made her teaching fun, always spicing it up by asking us questions and then telling us what she thought about it. Despite her fun teaching, Mrs. Teel further excelled in motivating us to be ready for the future. She gave us life advice and let us talk about any problems we had, and then she went a step further in suggesting a fix to those problems.
I’ve gotten out of many middle school “dramas” all thanks to Mrs. Teel. What might be the most amazing about this woman is her dedication to her students. In all my three years in middle school, I always kept in touch with Mrs. Teel. I’d stop in her classroom during the day (when she wasn’t busy of course) and say hey, or my friends and I would go to her room after school. Each and everyday we went, we were greeted with the same enthusiasm and big smile from Mrs. Teel. Furthermore, she decided to show up at my wrestling state finals match.
In Macon. she drove two long, boring hours to sit in a packed-out and smelly stadium to watch me wrestle for first or second place in state. After the match, I went up to the stands, and there she was, waiting her turn to give me a hug. I have no doubt that she believed in me. That’s the thing. Mrs. Teel believed in all her students. Whether you were in her honors class or regular class, she still believed that we were all capable of great things if we tried, and she still does believe that all present and former students are capable of changing the world with our lives. Because of this, Mrs. Teel inspires me to be a better and more dedicated person, and even when I don't believe in myself, I remember that she is always believing in me.
Sincerely,
Josh Kincaid
Dr. Clark helped me gain passion for history
Dear Editor:
Teacher Appreciation Week is often overlooked. However, it is important that we look back and thank those who have helped to shape us into the people who we have become. I would like to thank Dr. Elmer Clark for providing me with my passion for history. I had always enjoyed history as a subject but with his enthusiastic nature and never ending pool of knowledge, Dr. Clark was able to transform an interest into a passion. “Doc” was always someone who I could talk to freely and his eclectic tie collection would, without fail, bring a smile to his students' faces.
Thank you “Doc” for all that you have done for your students.
Sincerely,
Sophia Merka
