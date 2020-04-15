‘Seño P’ will impact so many lives wherever she goes
Dear Editor:
Mrs. Devyn Pettersen is both a motivational and inspirational teacher. I am so glad I had the opportunity to be in her class for two years. She makes learning Spanish seem easy and fun, even though most of us have little experience. Seño P, as we call her, always gives extra time and effort to provide the best learning experiences. I also look up to her because she is driven and organized. While she is busy being an amazing teacher she always finds time to help others and travel the world. Her life isn’t ordinary. She lived in Guatemala for two years and was a teacher there. Most people in Madison County have grown up here and will stay here, but Mrs. Pettersen has been to different states and countries, and she will continue to impact so many lives wherever she goes. If her life takes her somewhere else yet again, I can say I am honored to have been one of her students.
Sincerely,
Victoria Waters
Thank you, Mr. Herndon, for being there
Dear Editor,
For “Teacher Appreciation Week,” I am able to write about a teacher who has inspired me to become a better person. That teacher was Mr. Nathan Herndon, my eighth grade English teacher.
During the year, he made class fun. We had good laughs, fun games, and a few educational movies. He would have one on one conference with students to see if we needed help and to congratulate us on our good work. He was an overall great teacher, but this is not the only reason why I still remember him.
At the end of the school year, Mr. Herndon gave his students a tiny card. Now this was the last few days of our middle school days. Some of the students were excited to go to high school. I, on the other hand, was nervous and scared. I don’t like change and going to high school was a big change. However, after reading the card he handed us, I felt a little better. On that little card. Mr. Herndon was able to fit kindness, support, encouragement, inspiration and security. I felt less stressed, and I felt a sense of calm knowing that I wasn’t going to be alone through this big change.
So thank you Mr. Herndon for being there. It has been three years and I still have the card to remind me that I am not alone.
Sincerely,
Tree Hgay
Ms. Mullins helped me on the path to be a good person
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank Ms. Ashley Mullins for being an amazing teacher. It was way back in kindergarten that I had the wonderful experience of being one of many students in her class.
Since it was so long ago I hardly remember much of it, but the one thing I do remember is her always happy attitude and patience with me. I remember the laugh that always spread to the people around her and always left me smiling. I remember the small things like the way Ms. Mullins always complimented me and pushed me forward to try and be a better person. Sometimes even now I think back to the kind words and environment that she provided. Between juggling school, extracurriculars and work, I realize that she really helped me start on the path that I needed to become a good person. Through these extracurriculars and perhaps sheer luck, I have been able to see her again and I realize nothing has changed, besides me being a lot taller since kindergarten. She still has that warm smile, that spreading laugh, and that kind environment. Out of all the classes I could have been placed in, I am so very happy to have been in hers. Thank you, Ms. Mullins, for not just a good teacher, but for having such a huge impact on me.
Sincerely,
Sebastian Fennel
‘Ms. Reece,’ a candidate for ‘best teacher in the world’
Dear Editor:
I would like to place my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Tanya (Reese) Bancroft, in the category for being motivational and inspirational in my early learning years. She has been such a great help making me who I am today! (She is now known as Mrs. Bancroft, but I’m used to calling her “Ms. Reese.”)
Ms. Reese brought me joy in my years at Comer Elementary. Her class was the class to be if you ever wanted entertainment and joy in learning. When I went to her class on the first day of school, I was terrified. She made me believe that even though new places are scary for some, that all I need is to be positive and everything will be alright.
Ms. Reese was a loving sweet teacher who gave me joy in my elementary school kindergarten year. We loved Ms. Reese so much that even my mom made sure that my little sister got in her during her kindergarten year! My years were filled with joy in Comer Elementary all because Ms. Reese made it so. If anyone is the best candidate for "best teacher in the world," it would definitely be Ms. Reese!
Sincerely,
Andrew Parten
Coach Herndon takes the time to listen and help
Dear Editor:
“Teacher Appreciation Week” is a very important week. It takes the time to honor amazing educators who sacrifice a lot to help their students grow and learn. During teacher appreciation week, I would like to honor Coach Nathan Herndon, the best teacher at MCMS.
Coach Herndon was my absolute favorite teacher in eighth grade, and honestly one of the best teachers I’ve ever had. During the time I was in his class I learned so much not just about literature but about life. He always took the time to make sure that we understood what we were learning and always went out of his way to help us. What I loved most about him was that he would talk to us like we were actual people and not middle schoolers, which is a very rare occurrence when you’re 12 years old. He would also give us life advice, help us through personal struggles, and teach us how to act like young adults.
Coach Herndon was always a shoulder to lean on. If anything was ever wrong or if you just needed someone to talk to he would take the time to listen or help in anyway he could. Coach Herndon is an all around amazing teacher and deserves to be honored during “Teacher Appreciation Week.
Sincerely,
Abigail Skelton
Mrs. Chandler, a bright light who lit up my freshman year
Dear Editor:
Let’s flashback to freshman year, I’m 14 and I walk into my language arts class and see Mrs. Deborah Chandler. Now language arts has never been my strong suit but she made it possible. She found a way to connect it to something I understood.
She never once gave me a grade and let it be. If it was a good grade, then reward. If it wasn’t, then she would single you out and work with you and what needed to be worked on. Not only was she supportive in the classroom, but she supported every student no matter what extra curricular it was. This was something I had never experienced with a teacher, much less a teacher of my weakest subject. She never complained about me missing her class, or a quiz, or even a test for that matter. No when I would get behind from going off on FFA trips or would miss school due to sickness, she was always supportive of me.
Mrs. Chandler wasn’t like any other teacher. She understood how important FFA was to me. She had a sign up in the room about how the definition of the word fair is “a place where pigs are shown and ribbons are won.” After I would come back from a show, the first thing she would do is ask me how I did. It wasn’t just the support she had towards FFA, it was how she could bring her lessons to life for me. I never dreaded starting the day in language arts because I would get to see her. I would get to communicate with someone who understands what it’s like to have a passion for agriculture that most people don’t understand.
Mrs. Chandler's husband is one of Madison County's FFAs chapter and only wants her students to be the best they can be. Whenever I need a teacher recommendation, she is my go to. Mrs. Chandler's constant smile and contagious laugh is something I miss seeing daily. Her constant desire to watch her students succeed is obvious, and bound to happen. Mrs. Chandler is a bright light who lit up my freshman year and I honestly don’t think I could have made it through “the worst year of high school” without her.
Sincerely,
Mattie Harris
Mrs. Cooper helps her students and makes us smile along the way
Dear Editor:
Mrs. Brooke Cooper is like an older sister. She can make us laugh, but she knows how to encourage us so that we can reach our goals. I can always go into her class and know that’s it’s going to be fun. AP Bio was one of the best classes in high school so far, but also one of the toughest. Without “B. Coop,” I think I would’ve both failed the class and dreaded going every day.
During this time of quarantine and not being able to go back to school, I’m so sad that I don’t get to go back to sit in her class and learn. But I am so glad that I had the chance to spend the days I could with one of the best teachers in Madison County.
She’s already prepared us so well for the AP Exam, and she’s doing great with helping us out while we’re not at school. I am thankful for how she understands her students and what they need to be successful, and doing her best to make us smile along the way.
Sincerely,
Macy Mullis
Dr. Axon is an amazing teacher and mentor
Dear Editor:
Dr. Jonie Axon is someone who will push you till you reach your biggest goals imaginable. Not only is she an amazing teacher, but the fun and happy environment she keeps in her classroom is phenomenal.
Dr. Axon always knows when I need a pick me up and she never fails to make me smile on a bad day. She is one of the main reasons that this year has been one of the best of my life. A.P. Psychology is not the easiest class to take, but the amount of effort and support Dr. Axon gives her students is out of this world. She makes every student feel worthy, which allows us to strive for greatness in not only her class, but in the rest of our classes throughout the day.
I hope that one day when I graduate that I can be as big of an influence in someone’s life, the way she influenced mine. So with all that being said, thank you Dr. Axon for being an amazing teacher, mentor, and for one of the best years I could have ever asked for.
Sincerely,
Lili Hajdu
Coach loves each of her students and is such a role model
Dear Editor:
I firmly believe that Coach Julie Harrison deserves to be publicly recognized for being such an amazing, inspirational human being. Coach is such an all around person. She’s seen so much in her life span and shares most of her experiences. You can tell that she genuinely cares for each of her students individually.
Sharing my advisement class with her since my freshman year has been such a blessing. She’s impacted my life so greatly and I truly feel loved by her every time that I walk in her classroom. I love how she shares her firm belief in God without forcing it on anyone. She is such a role model and I look up to her. She is such a super inspirational woman and I love how much she positively influences all of her students and shows her love for them continuously.
Coach is a strong, beautiful, Godly, and wonderful woman, which is why she deserves to be publicly acknowledged for all she does for each individual student and the Madison County High School educational system.
Sincerely,
Audrie Sartain
