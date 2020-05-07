Mr. Herndon really inspired me
Dear Editor:
Middle school is a dark time for everyone. I remember during middle school I was rather shy, and I didn't have many friends.
The teacher I would like to honor today is Mr. Nathan Herndon, my eighth grade language arts teacher, who really started my love for literature. During this time, he was the only teacher who really paid attention to me, and I want to thank him for that.
I remember I always felt so alone during this time, and he made me feel like I had a friend. The memory of him playing happy birthday to me on his ukelele has also stuck with me. I'm thankful for that memory. He is an inspiration to me. He inspired me to put myself out there. He inspired me to work on my writing and reading. He introduced me to many great books and short stories. “The Outsiders” was one of the books he introduced to me, and it is still one of my favorite books to this day. I want to let Mr. Herndon know that he greatly inspired me. I really appreciate him for what he has done for me as well as other students.
Sincerely,
Meredith Glenn
‘Coop’ is such an amazing coach and teacher
Dear Editor:
With “Teacher Appreciation Week” coming up, I would like to honor Kyle Cooper. Cooper, or as everyone calls him, “Coop,” is a teacher and coach at Madison County High School. In the classroom, Cooper invests time in his students to help them pass and also prepare them for the future. He is the type of person to crack jokes to make people laugh, but he is also serious when it comes to his job.
Coop is the head varsity volleyball coach as well as the powerlifting coach at the school. When it comes to volleyball, Coop dedicates his time to every girl on the team and makes sure that they are all taken care of and doing well. For example, if a girl were to have a really bad day, Coop would take into consideration the fact that she might need to take practice easy. Based on personal experience, Coop would let the other players on the team know that someone was having a bad day in order for the team to cheer that person up. Coop dedicates so much of his time to the volleyball team in order to make sure that everyone is satisfied with enjoying the sport, as well as preparing for a great season.
After volleyball season, there is a break for about a month and then powerlifting season begins. Training for the sport requires a lot of focus and dedication, which is something that Coop has. Coop takes the time after school to ensure that the powerlifting team gets strong, both mentally and physically. For each member on the team, Cooper has to write cards with set weights, reps, and the type of exercises that each person has to do everyday. That may not seem like a lot of work, but every person is different when it comes to how much he or she can lift. Coop does not make the work seem stressful, but he always has the cards prepared for the members the day of workouts. He makes sure that everyone around him knows that he loves and cares for them. When it comes to being dedicated and prepared, those are traits that make Cooper such an amazing coach and teacher, which is why he deserves to be honored.
Sincerely,
Marlena Garmon
Mrs. Cooper is a role model for what other teachers should strive for
Dear Editor:
It is easy to recognize a bad teacher while observing various classrooms, but what makes a teacher a good teacher?
In my opinion, many things make a teacher a good teacher, such as spending extra time outside of class to help support those who are struggling and need it most, or investing enough time and energy to get creative enough with lessons to keep the world’s future generations intrigued while learning. Perhaps it's being caring enough to get involved with their students not only in the classroom, but in other learning environments too, or simply understanding the high school student life. Each one of these is a wonderful trait for a teacher to have, but one teacher that comes to mind that meets each of these is Mrs. Brooke Cooper. She never fails to keep a smile on my face throughout her class. I am lucky enough to have Mrs. Cooper for the second time in my high school career, the first being two years ago during my freshman year, and now again during my junior year.
What I have learned about her is that somehow, she can take a boring topic and make it into a fun lab or discussion. Her putting her time and effort into making her students’ learning fun has helped make many people passionate about biology, including me. Not only does she create fun lessons, she also puts her time in getting up super early to get to her classroom about 7:15 am every morning to ensure that if any of her students have any questions or concerns, she will be there to help with them. Now that we are doing online school, she ensures that she isn’t giving us too heavy of a workload by sending us surveys at least once a week, simply because she cares about how much stress we as students are going through. In my opinion, Mrs. Cooper is a role model for what other teachers should strive for. She meets my preferred teacher characteristics, and is overall just a fun teacher to have.
Sincerely,
Liz Atkinson
Mrs. Hanley has a special place in my heart
Dear Editor,
I am writing to you today to explain why my sixth grade teacher, Jennifer Whitworth, who was known as Mrs. Hanley, when I had her, is one of the best and influential teachers I have ever had.
Most teachers I have had in the past don’t really come to mind unless I’m thinking of them as a whole. Mrs. Hanley has always stuck out to me and has held a special place in my heart. Not only is she a great teacher, she was and still is one of the most loyal teachers to her job. No matter what was going on outside of her job, she always made it a priority to be there where her students were able to learn. She wasn’t just my teacher, she was like a second mom to me. I can vividly remember me staying in her classroom all the time afterschool because I did not want to sit in the long, dreadful car rider line, I had even told my grandma almost everyday to wait to pick me up till later because I wanted to stay.
I remember how we would pick a movie and make popcorn while she did what was left of her work before she had to leave and go home. We talked about everything under the sun. She always listened to my problems even though I was a 13-year-old drama queen. She’d listen to me talk about my “boy problems” and let me remind you I was in sixth grade so nothing serious just flirty friends. She always gave her honest opinion about everything, which I loved.
I would help her grade and sort papers, clean lab tables, set assignments out, clean desk and rewrite everything on her white-board until it was perfect. There is no telling how many times I came in there and drew all over her white board just to erase it and rewrite everything she had back on there. On days there were baseball games after school, I would stay in her room until it was time for them to start, from three to five o’clock we would find fun things to do. She would even stay late with me until the games started instead of me having to go wait outside.
I knew when the summer of eighth grade hit, it would all change, no more sitting in her room until my grandma picked me up, no more watching movies and making popcorn, no more talking about stupid sixth-through-eighth grade boy problems. I never knew how much it meant to me until I was not able to do those things anymore. I still kept in touch with her throughout the summer and I would occasionally see her, but eventually those things faded away when high school came around. Always being caught up by school work or activities, I had never taken the time to reach out to her anymore and now I look back and wish I would have. As soon as I heard about “Teacher Appreciation Week,” I knew she would be the teacher I was going to write a letter to and thank her for her impact on my life. Whether she knows it or not she will always hold a special place in my heart and forever be my favorite teacher.
Sincerely,
Kinsley Nix
Ms. Bell is like a second mom
Dear Editor:
Good afternoon! I am writing to you concerning this year’s “Teacher Appreciation Week,” and I have a teacher in mind that has been nothing but caring, motivational, and supportive of me and all of my endeavors for the past three years.
The agricultural teachers aren’t usually recognized for all that they do for each and every one of their students, and with this letter I am hoping to shine a little light on just how great they are. And while I cannot write to you about each agricultural teacher, for that would take up way too much paper, today I plan on honoring an agricultural teacher who has had such a grand impact on me as a person, and this teacher is no other than Ms. Kathrine Bell.
When my agricultural “career” first began in 2017, I was less than excited about having to take an ag class, to say the least. I wanted nothing to do with cows or pigs, for at that time, that was all I knew agriculture to be, and 14-year-old Kasi wanted absolutely nothing to do with livestock animals. However, early in my freshman year, I was pushed to join our FFA chapter’s agricultural communications team and partake in the agricultural communications CDE that year. I was a bit hesitant at first, for I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into; all I knew was that this CDE revolved around English, and that I’d be with three other ag students to make our team of four. Great.
Never did I expect to fall in love with ag communications as quickly as I did. Before anyone knew it, I was at every afterschool practice, and I quickly became good friends with my teammates! However, on the day of our state competition, I was really nervous. I didn’t want to mess up, and ruin our chances of placing. Ms. Bell knew how nervous I was, and didn’t hesitate to do what she could to help calm me down. And when it was our turn to compete, Ms. Bell escorted us to our presentation room, we took a deep breath, and she said “I’m so proud of you” to each of us before we went in. That little bit of motivation from her really helped calm my nerves, and we actually ended up placing third in state my freshman year of high school. The year after, our team placed second in state, and I was the second-highest scoring individual in the state. None of these achievements would have been made possible if Ms. Bell hadn’t pushed me to believe in myself and my Ag Comm. abilities.
Ag teachers are arguably the hardest working teachers I’ve ever met. Not only do they have to grade tests/worksheets like the rest of the teachers throughout the high school, but they also teach different ag classes throughout the day and facilitate FFA trips (like National Convention, SLC, etc.). These guys are superhuman, and with all of the stress involved with being an ag teacher, Ms. Bell never once let that stress get to her. She always has a smile on her face, and is always so excited to see her students every day (most of time..those basic ag kids can be a lot sometimes).
Not only is Ms. Bell a living superwoman, but she’s also like my second mom. When I’m in her class and I don’t feel well, or I’m upset about something, she’ll ask what she can do to help me through it. When I was debating whether or not to run for an officer position in our FFA chapter, she reassured me that I could anything I set my mind to, and encouraged me to run for office. And today, I am proudly serving my chapter as the Madison County FFA Chapter’s Secretary.
Ms. Bell loves each of her students as if they were her own, and wants nothing but the best for them. She is always willing to help out in any way that she can. Ms. Bell has done so much for, and I have been able to experience so many things that I would have never have been able to experience without her help. She is an amazing teacher, but he is also an amazing person. And in my opinion, amazing people deserve to be recognized.
Sincerely,
Kasi Romo
Ms. Reese helped me be the person I am today
Dear Editor:
Seeing that “Teacher Appreciation Week” is upcoming, and that in the past, I’ve hardly taken the time to do just that, I’m writing this to thank the one and only Ms. Tanya Reese, (now Ms. Bancroft).
As my kindergarten teacher, she had the job of introducing all of us innocent little 5 and 6-year-olds into the life of school, and she did it with love and compassion for each of us. Kindergarten was a simple time for everyone, it seemed like all of us were friends with each other, hate and judgment wasn’t a thing in her classroom, and she made sure of it. Out of all the kindergarten teachers on my hallway, she was known to have the kindest heart of them all, and made sure her students felt that every day no matter what. I remember that, at the time, I was struggling with being selectively mute, I was extremely shy to everybody, and would only whisper when it was absolutely necessary. This did make some things difficult, especially when I refused speak and tell Mrs. Reese that I was going to throw-up, causing my whole class to go “eeewww” as I missed the trash can in what felt like slo-mo, and then evacuate into the hallway.
It was kind of funny for me, sorry to whoever ended up having to clean everything. But Mrs. Reese understood, spoke countless times with my parents to see what I needed to get that extra push of motivation to finally feel comfortable speaking, and spent extra time helping me to realize that there was no threat in talking to people. Once, I was given an incentive at the annual book-fair; if I could read my favorite unicorn storybook out loud to her in the library, she would buy the book for me to keep. I really loved that book, and so I finally got over myself, and ever so quietly read the book aloud for the first time. Afterwards, I could feel how proud she was of me, she was even more excited than I was. Looking back, it showed how much she truly cared for me to be successful in the life I had ahead of me. My parents probably do regret having her give me incentives and the guts to talk, because once I started talking, nothing could shut me up. So, thank you Ms. Bancroft, for if it wasn’t for you inspiring me to read my favorite unicorn comic book, it might’ve taken much longer for me to be the person I am today, and it always felt good knowing my teacher cared about me.
Sincerely,
Iris Kieft
Mrs. Best knows how to bond with each student
Dear Editor,
Mrs. Charity Best from Comer Elementary is such an inspirational and great teacher because of how much she cares about her students. Her students are always her first priority, no matter which grade level she teaches. Mrs. Best knows how to bond with each student individually to make everyone feel included and special. Her understanding of social situations makes even the most isolated kid feel loved and appreciated. Mrs. Best understands that it’s not just academics, but support to make her students grow and develop.
Sincerely,
Havonna Askins
Mr. DeWolf helps students have fun while learning
Dear Editor:
Today I want to honor someone really special and that is Mr. Chad DeWolf, who teaches Georgia studies and English for eighth graders at Madison County Middle School and he is also the track and field coach.
I can definitely say that Mr. DeWolf is dedicated to what he does and makes sure his students are getting the most out of his lessons.
My eighth grade year was filled with tons of great new information, but it was also filled with plenty of laughs and jokes. Not only is Mr. Dewolf a great teacher, but he is also great at making students laugh and have fun while learning new materials. Mr. DeWolf is so dedicated to his job that he created his own website not only for students but for teachers as well.
The website (www.exceedthestandard.com) was made to challenge and help students achieve their greatest potential. Mr. DeWolf believes it’s important for teachers to be up to date with technology in order to help students reach their goals, and so that they can be successful inside and outside the classrooms. Mr.DeWolf is on a mission and in his website he says, “I am here to support each student through his or her educational exploration and will continue to do so for as long as it takes.”
He is so dedicated and works so hard to bring out the best in students. I am extremely thankful that I had the opportunity to have him as a teacher. Not only did he make my eighth grade year the best, but he continues to do the same for other students throughout the years. He loves what he does so much that he continues to find new ways of teaching, and makes sure his students are getting the most out of his lessons. Mr.DeWolf deserves all the appreciation because he is truly the best teacher ever.
Sincerely,
Diana Ortega
Mrs. Hughes will always have my back, no matter what
Dear Editor:
Most people don’t realize how much of an impact one single teacher can have on their lives. They think of their teachers as people that they are forced to see every day and sit through their never-ending lectures. One teacher in particular, however, has the ability to make those lectures fly by. She makes every class period seem like it goes by in a second, and she knows the best ways to interact with all of her students. Every teacher at Oglethorpe County Middle School is very inspirational, but Mrs. Sara Hughes stands out amongst the rest.
Mrs. Hughes was my middle school agriculture teacher and my FFA advisor for the three years I attended the middle school. Not only was she the first ever ag teacher at the middle school, she has also maintained a model of excellence for all of her students. Ever since the beginning, she has been a very positive role model for every student that sits through her class, and she forms unbreakable bonds with each. Today, I still communicate with Mrs. Hughes, and she always makes sure to congratulate me on any successes I may have. She never fails to greet me with a smile and one of her big hugs. When I was a student at the middle school she always motivated me to do my best at everything I did, and she supported me no matter what, whether the outcome was good or bad. She made sure to come to every event of mine, agriculture related or not, and she continues to do that for her current students. Mrs. Hughes has given me some of the best middle school memories from our multiple camp, convention and career development event trips. She continues to inspire me to be the best person that I can be, and to always greet people with a smile and a firm handshake. She turned the shy middle school girl into an outgoing, dependable and confident young lady.
Without her constant push to make each of her students a better individual, many students, as well as myself, would not be as near as successful as I am today. I am beyond grateful to be able to say that I have had the honor of having Mrs. Hughes as a teacher, but I am even more grateful to know that she will always have my back, no matter what. That is what makes Mrs. Hughes such an incredible and motivational teacher.
Sincerely,
Brooke Fleming
Mrs. Ruff pushed me to become better every single day
Dear Editor:
I would like to take the opportunity to appreciate one of my elementary school teachers during “Teacher Appreciation Week.”
I would like to honor Mrs. Angie Ruff who is a teacher at Colbert elementary school. In second grade, I was a very troublesome kid and would always be in trouble. Coming in to third grade, I was not very excited, but when I walked into Mrs. Ruff's room I was very intrigued. She was very welcoming and a very cool person to meet. I was excited for her class and actually looked forward to school unlike any other year. Every day she would always make sure I was doing the best I could. She made me become the best person I could become and to this day I thank her for it. She discovered the true me and pushed me to become better every single day.
My grades jumped and my overall attitude on school completely changed. She allowed me to truly push my limits and discover things about myself I didn’t even know. Mrs. Ruff is the teacher who truly changed everything about me and I cannot thank her enough for it!
Sincerely,
Austin Brock
