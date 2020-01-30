The House and Senate returned to the State Capitol on Tuesday, January 21, for the second week of the 2020 legislative session, which is commonly referred to as “budget week.” This week, we began the state budget process, which is one of the most important responsibilities we have during the legislative session as we are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget each year. Over the course of three days, the House and Senate Appropriations committees held a series of joint budget hearings, and Gov. Kemp presented his recommendations and priorities for the amended budget and upcoming 2021 fiscal year budget, which is set at $28.1 billion in total funding.
We started budget week on Tuesday by hearing from Gov. Kemp who presented his comprehensive budget proposals. Last fall, the governor instructed state agencies to identify opportunities to streamline operations and consolidate duplicative programs to reduce spending. During his remarks at the joint budget hearings, the governor noted that several agencies have reported ways to cut spending by reducing administrative and overhead costs, leveraging technology and reorganizing behind-the-scenes operational systems.
In order to create a modern, work-ready labor force, the governor’s budget recommendations include investing in Georgia’s teachers through a $2,000 permanent base salary increase in the AFY 2020 budget to retain and attract the best educators for our schools. In the FY 2021 budget, he recommends adding $81 million to the University and Technical College Systems to fully fund enrollment growth, as well as alleviate the need for student tuition increases. Gov. Kemp also includes an appropriation of nearly $56 million in additional lottery funds for the HOPE scholarship and grant programs to assist students with college expenses..
Investing in our state’s infrastructure system is a crucial component of attracting new businesses and spurring future economic growth across our state. To ensure that businesses can quickly and reliably move goods through the state, Gov. Kemp proposes $51 million in FY 2021 to the Georgia Department of Transportation for roadway improvement and development and $50 million in obligation bonds to repair and replace bridges,
Gov. Kemp’s budget proposals also reflect his ongoing commitment to protecting the safety of Georgia’s citizens and communities. More than 700,000 gang members have been identified in our state, and these gangs are responsible for increased drug activity, human trafficking and violence. Additionally $2 million in the AFY 2020 and FY 2021 budgets will be added for seven new positions within the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force, as well as resources to implement the statewide gang database. These new positions and the gang database will serve as a great resource for our law enforcement to better track, stop and dismantle gangs across the state.
The governor’s FY 2021 budget also allocates nearly $90 million to continue our efforts to increase access to affordable, quality health care for Georgians. This funding would support enrollment costs and expense growth for our Medicaid programs, specifically for the aging, blind and disabled populations. The governor’s AFY 2020 budget also includes $23 million for a state match for Disproportionate Share Hospital payments to ensure that certain hospitals that serve low-income patients can benefit from this program, and the state match funds would leverage $47 million in federal assistance to support hospitals across Georgia. Providing these additional resources would improve health care outcomes for all of Georgia’s citizens, especially some of our most vulnerable populations.
After hearing the governor’s comprehensive proposals, we also had the opportunity to hear from several state agencies and departments regarding their respective budgetary needs, as well as the state fiscal economist who shared the state’s economic forecast for the current and upcoming fiscal years. It is important to hear directly from our state agencies and departments during this process in order to adequately determine spending for each state agency, and we will continue to work together as we prepare the final versions of the AFY 2020 and FY 2021 budget bills.
These are just some of the highlights that were discussed during budget week. The House Appropriations subcommittees will hold hearings to review these proposals and delve even further into the governor’s recommendations. These subcommittees will eventually pass portions of the state budget in their respective subcommittees, and those portions of the budget will then go before the full House Appropriations Committee, which will review and pass balanced budgets for AFY 2020 and FY 2021. From there, the budget bills will be considered by the House Rules Committee and scheduled for a vote on the House floor. Once the budget bills make their way to the House floor, members will have the chance to ask questions about the budget before voting. Once passed, the House will transmit each bill to our counterparts in the Senate, where they will review and pass both budget bills.
As you can see this first week of budget discussions is the first step in a very long process. Things will be added and things will be deleted along the way. Monday, January 27 was day five of the legislative session. The budget will continue to be a major topic of discussion in the coming weeks, and our days will get busier as we consider legislation that will best serve you and your family. I encourage you to contact me with your input and thoughts on proposed legislation that may impact our community. Please visit your Capitol office, which is located at 228 Capitol, anytime. You can also reach me by phone at my Capitol office at 404-656-5099 or by email at tom.mccall@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
Tom McCall represents District 33 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
