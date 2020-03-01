The House reconvened Feb. 24 for the start of the seventh week of the 2020 legislative session, and my colleagues and I met on the House floor all five days to vote on important legislation. We also convened with the Senate for a joint session to hear Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton deliver the annual State of the Judiciary address.
By the end of this eventful week, we reached Legislative Day 21 and passed the half-way point of the legislative session. At the beginning of the week, the House overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill to further improve the quality of Georgia’s freight rail infrastructure, which spans several hundred miles across the state. At the recommendation of the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics, House Bill 820 would establish the Georgia Freight Railroad Program within the Department of Transportation (DOT). This innovative program would enhance the state’s investment in our freight rail system by delegating projects to three subprograms that specialize in different aspects of improving freight rail across the state: rail enhancement, rail preservation and rail industrial. It is estimated that the amount of freight that will move through our state will more than double by 2040, and this proactive legislation would allow our state to take the necessary next steps to move goods in a more safe and efficient way, as well as help ease future traffic congestion, reduce emissions and limit wear and tear on Georgia’s roads.
The House also passed vital legislation to reform senior care in Georgia to better protect elderly individuals living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities in our state. Georgia has a rapidly growing aging population, and many of our elderly citizens reside in personal care homes and assisted living facilities, where they can maintain independence and receive help as they grow older. House Bill 987 would update Georgia’s laws to enhance senior care in personal care homes with 25 beds or more and in assisted living facilities. Under HB 987, direct care staff would be required to have initial and annual training and facilities would have to maintain one direct care staff person for every 15 residents during waking hours and one for every 20 residents during non-waking hours. Additionally, assisted living facilities would need to maintain at least two direct care staff at all times and a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) between eight and 40 hours each week. HB 987 would also require these facilities to provide timely notice to the Department of Community Health (DCH) and residents if patient care will be impacted by bankruptcy, property eviction or change in ownership. Moreover, owners of these facilities would have to provide documentation to the DCH upon submission of application for licensure to prove that they can operate responsibly for at least two years. Furthermore, HB 987 would require memory care units to provide the following staff: one dementia trained staff person for every 12 residents; one licensed social worker or professional counselor for eight hours per month; one RN, LPN or certified medication aide at all times; at least two direct care staff at all times; at least one RN or LPN between eight and 40 hours on-site; and initial and annual dementia specific training. Finally, HB 987 would impose and increase mandatory fines for any violation that causes the death or serious physical injury of a resident. This legislation would make necessary updates to our laws to make sure that there is better oversight of these facilities in order to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.
We also passed House Bill 842, or Gracie’s law, to prohibit discrimination of individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities from receiving an organ transplant. Through this legislation, individuals who are candidates for an organ transplant would not be deemed ineligible or denied insurance coverage solely based on the individual’s physical or mental disability. HB 842 would also prohibit this type of discrimination for the following care regarding transplants: diagnostic or referral services, evaluation, surgery, counseling and postoperative treatment and services. Additionally, if an individual has an adequate support system to assist with post-operative requirements, the individual would not be deemed ineligible for the transplant. Federal law currently prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities, but many Georgians still experience discrimination when they need a life-saving transplant. Inspired by a Georgia child with Down syndrome who almost needed a transplant, Gracie’s Law would prevent organ transplant discrimination for children and adults with disabilities, allowing Georgians to receive the live-saving surgeries they need.
The House also unanimously passed legislation this week to increase access to dental care in our state. House Bill 521 would allow non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists who are licensed and are in good standing in other states to provide dental treatment and services to low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis. This bill would authorize temporary, limited licenses to dentists and dental hygienists to practice dentistry in Georgia under the direct supervision of a Georgia-licensed dentist, and the temporary license would be valid for five days every six months. These out-of-state dental care providers would be able to treat patients at free or charitable dental events, approved dental clinic sites or a private dental office owned by a Georgia licensed dentist. Accessing affordable dentistry services is often one of the most difficult health care challenges that some low-income Georgians face, but HB 521 would provide an avenue for our citizens to access quality dental care free of charge.
My colleagues and I unanimously passed another bipartisan measure this week in honor of Georgia’s veterans. Under House Bill 819, Georgia residents who are U.S. citizens and veterans of the armed forces for countries that are allies of the U.S. during a time of war or conflict would qualify for a Georgia veteran’s license. Additionally, unmarried, surviving spouses of these veterans would qualify for an honorary veteran’s license. Georgia has a significant population of Korean American veterans, some of whom fought alongside U.S. soldiers in the Vietnam War, and many of these veterans were present in the House gallery as we passed HB 819 this week. This legislation recognizes these veterans for their service, sacrifice and willingness to fight for democracy and peace throughout the world.
The House also passed the following legislation during the seventh week of session:
•House Bill 417, which would provide regulations for trauma scene cleanup services and would require those who offer professional trauma scene cleanup services to register with the Georgia Secretary of State;
•House Bill 463, which would change the description of the type of three-wheeled motor vehicle that a driver with a Class C driver's license is permitted to drive;
•House Bill 555, which would add Division of Family and Children Services case managers to a list of officials for whom an evidentiary hearing is required before issuing an arrest warrant for offenses alleged to have been committed while in performance of their duties;
•House Bill 583, which would create additional regulations for the travel insurance industry to establish uniform meanings of key terms and clarify sales practices and application of Georgia’s unfair trade practice laws;
•House Bill 664, which would allow full-time employees of the Georgia General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Counsel, who are in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia, to become members of the Judicial Retirement System of Georgia (JRS);
•House Bill 752, which would require psychologists, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to submit a fingerprint record check report conducted by the Georgia Crime Information Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in order to receive a Georgia license;
•House Bill 779, which would modify the distribution of proceeds for ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles to counties, municipalities and school districts;
•House Bill 799, which would bring driving under the influence (DUI) of controlled substances and marijuana in line with alcohol DUIs by giving Georgia’s trial judges the discretion to reinstate a driving license early or allow for a limited driving permit;
•House Bill 808, which would allow vehicles owned by a dealer to remain exempt from the Title Ad Valorem Tax for up to 45 days when the vehicle is used as a loaner vehicle;
•House Bill 838, which would change the name of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Public Safety Officer Support to the Office of Public Safety Support;
•House Bill 846, which would create the direct pay reporting program to allow qualified taxpayers to accrue and pay sales and use taxes owed directly to the Department of Revenue;
•House Bill 893, which would reduce the frequency of Special Insurance Fraud Fund assessments from quarterly to annually.
The House will return to the Gold Dome on Monday, March 2 to start the eighth week of the 2020 session. With our important “Cross Over” deadline approaching, my colleagues and I will continue to vote on even more legislation on the House floor. I encourage you to contact me with questions and/or concerns regarding any legislation that may impact you and your family. You are always welcome to visit your office at the State Capitol, and you can reach me at 404-656-5099 or at tom.mccall@house.ga.gov. I look forward to hearing from you soon.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
Tom McCall represents District 33 in the Georgia House of Representatives.
