The news events of ancient history are lost on us, but people had major happenings in their communities, which were never documented but were certainly real.
Many communities over the years have had their town crier, a person who stood in a designated place and hollered out the news of the day at a certain time for anyone who cared to attend.
The earliest known writing was around 3,400 BC in the Persian Gulf. The Romans are credited with publishing the first “newspaper,” the Acta Diurna, or daily doings, in 59 BC, which was carved on stone or metal and posted in public places.
John Campbell, the postmaster of Boston, was credited with starting the first continuously published newspaper in the U.S. on April 24, 1704, The Boston Newsletter.
Meanwhile, Madison County has had a newspaper for 140 years. The Danielsville Monitor was founded in 1882. The Monitor/Comer News was published until Mr. Jere Ayers passed away in 2005. I knew Mr. Jere and enjoyed talking with him. I was with The Journal and he was with The Comer News. We were both at countless events together as “competitors” in a way, though we did have lunch together a few times, which was nice. He was full of stories if you got him talking. I’ll never forget when he gave me a tour of his old equipment room and showed me the letterpress and how newsprint used to be laid down backwards. That’s mindblowing to me. I can’t imagine putting this paper together with backwards type. I would truly lose my mind.
The Madison County Journal was founded in 1986 by Frank Gillispie and originally called “The Dogsboro Journal,” a pamphlet he originally produced in his bedroom. I knew Frank, too, and he started The Journal with the aim of getting a stoplight at the intersection where his mother had died years earlier in a wreck. He wanted to call attention to the need.
If you go to the Georgia Digital Library and search on the Georgia Historic Newspapers website, the first issue you’ll be able to find for Madison County is the May 18, 1894 issue of The Danielsville Monitor. The editor was Berry T. Moseley. Edw. McGowan (is that Edwin or Edward?) was the business manager. Above the masthead, it reads, “For Madison County and The Democratic Party.”
Most everything on the first page of that issue is related to agriculture. There’s “Mr. Nesbitt’s Report, his monthly talk to the farmers of the State of Georgia.” In that column, Mr. Nesbitt discusses the recent heavy freeze, which partially destroyed the wheat and oat crops. He wrote in flowery language: “Up to the first of the past month, no fairer prospect ever cheered the heart of the anxious farmer. The rains, it is true, had somewhat retarded work, but the genial sunshiny days were atoning for the loss, and all nature was adorning herself in spring’s own beauty.” He goes on to write about the recent heavy freeze and the blackened ruins. Now remember, this is the May 18 issue of the paper. That’s pretty late freeze, isn’t it?
On that same page, you can find a package deal for The Atlanta Constitution and The Danielsville Monitor for $1.50 a year. The Constitution included contributors such as Bret Harte, Sarge Plunkett, Joel Chandler Harris and Mark Twain.
Above that announcement, you can also find deals on table linens, hosiery specials, rugs and umbrellas.
Basically, the front page is a mishmash of all sorts of information jam-packed in tight print. There are no photos. The old-time front page is simply a blurting out of information, a hollering to folks from a distance.
Think about rural life in Georgia prior to cars, prior to phones, prior to radio or television. It was the mail. That was it. And the newspaper. The weekly paper was a lifeline to other people. It was so important. It was evidence of humanity thriving around you when you were very isolated in a specific place. That place was Madison County. The ink and the page were a connection to other life. This represented a shared reality presented on a page.
In years gone by, the ink and page were also social media. You would find little communities, like Poca or Shiloh, having their own social beat writer. There would be a column from Mrs. Betty or Mrs. Francis with news about who was home visiting their parents — and who wasn’t, who was sick with the croup, who had extra tomatoes, who had gotten a car or other new innovation, which, of course, came fast over the past 140 years.
If you think about it, a newspaper is a way for a community to know itself. It’s sort of a like a printed “social circle” where people can share and hear stories about what’s around them.
Of course, I’m thinking a lot about the role of newspapers in a community as I enter my final month on this job, which I’ve had for a quarter of a century.
This career has been a profound blessing. The masthead says, “The Madison County Journal.” Journal is considered a noun, but to me, it’s a verb. It’s a community diary of sorts. I’m journaling. Think about that for a minute. Don’t you wish you kept a journal of your life? Maybe you’re one of the rare people who actually do. Well, I can say I did that for a community for 25 years. That’s pretty neat. I’m grateful to say that I have journaled a community for a quarter of a century.
When I travel through my brain, through all of my memories, and stories, and connections, my hard feelings about what’s happening in the informational economy — which is really harsh — begin to drift back toward gratitude for what I’ve had. I have lived a blessed life for half a century. And half of that was spent right here in this county, getting to become a truly rich man in ways that money can’t match.
Hannah Barron (hannah@mainstreetnews.com) has been named my successor, and I wish her a rich experience, and a community that embraces her. I’m also incredibly grateful that Alison Smith (alisonfsmith3@gmail.com), who has been doing some great writing for us, will be an integral part of The Journal moving forward. She is a Madison County resident with a really sharp mind and a great news sense.
I miss my friend, Margie Richards. I was her sidekick and she was mine at the paper for over two decades. It would do my heart good if Hannah and Alison were a duo for years to come. As I said, Madison County newspapers have been around for 140 years. It takes the work of many people to hold onto such institutions. I hope all of you will wish both of them well as they hold that old torch.
They aren’t just writing the news of the day. They’re continuing to journal the history of this community, providing documents for future generations to see what their ancestors (us) were up to. I think that’s quite an important task, and I hope it continues for many generations to come.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He will retire as editor June 2 and begin work July 1 as a business writer with HireSmart Virtual Employees and community relations manager for HireSmart Cares. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com until June 2 and at zachmitcham.hsc@gmail.com after that date.
