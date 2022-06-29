It’s difficult to write about abortion, but it feels negligent not to talk about it this week after Friday’s Supreme Court decision.
I see three categories of thought when it comes to abortion: it’s a woman’s right; it’s murder; it’s really complicated. I consider myself in that final category. Whenever the topic comes up, I end up asking myself many questions and sometimes not feeling sure of an answer. So this column is not some effort to sway you to a certain view. It’s just my own wrestling with the issue laid out in a public format.
Of course, this is personal to most all of us. Me too. I remember with great fondness the lunches at the Grit in Athens after my wife and I visited the maternity imaging center across from the hospital on Prince Avenue. We took the short drive to the restaurant after each visit and the food was fine, but that wasn’t the experience. No, the feelings of relief and joy were what we truly tasted. I remember using the word “daughter” over and over again, then “son” four years later in the same place after the same visit.
During the ultrasound, my stomach was in knots as our daughter came into view, then later, our son. The emotion was so strong, and I fell in love with both children right there in that room. We were so fortunate.
But I knew people entered that same building and left without heading to some restaurant for a euphoric lunch. Any maternity ultrasound office has grave emotional pain accompanying the joy. There is a range of news that can be received in those scans. And some of it is utterly heartbreaking.
Whenever abortion comes up, I go back to that moment in our lives and all the hypotheticals, which aren’t at all hypothetical for some people. Had I been with a woman who at 20 weeks of a healthy pregnancy said, “You know what, this is going to be too much, I’m aborting this child,” that would have been a terrible crime in my eyes. I certainly can’t just say OK to the idea that a baby at that stage is not a life. The power of those images struck me deeply in that way.
But what about the couple who gets news their child has a such a severe chromosomal problem that the child’s short life will be full of profound suffering? There are some truly devastating situations people face. How would I have reacted to hearing my wife might die and the baby will truly suffer if brought into the world?
I don’t know the answers to such things, but I can honestly see situations in which a woman who has every desire to have a baby is confronted with the worst of news and is forced to contemplate what is actually the most loving thing to do? You may believe that the woman has no right to a decision in such a case. And I disagree there. But I think it illustrates the point that life is complicated, and abortion encompasses a wide scope of scenarios.
And even as I type, I recognize the safe place of my own words, not ever having to endure any of the tough aspects of female reproduction, not just childbirth, but all of it. There are so many complexities in the medical nature of female reproduction that will ripple out into the doctor’s office for so many women in many ways. It feels necessary when writing this column to at least acknowledge my own separation from that complex aspect of life where I hold zero authority and want none.
Of course, so much rests on the question of when does life actually begin? Is it with the fertilized egg, the electrical activity that is deemed a heartbeat, the first capacity for pain, the formation of distinctive human features, week five, 10 or 20 of the pregnancy, the birth itself?
We have a range of answers in our society. We know there is a process from microscopic to fully formed human. The arguments are fierce and will likely never go away, no matter what the law says. But still, the law has to answer when the process includes two people of equal legal weight.
I surely don’t have the answer to this. I only have an opinion, not an answer. I see the experience of pain as central to all moral arguments. In my eyes, if pain exists, life exists. When does pain enter the process? Well, that’s hard to say. I don’t know. But that’s where I believe the switch occurs between one life and two — the capacity for pain. Again, only one man’s opinion.
I think of abortion being made illegal and I wonder about miscarriages, which happen so often and are such a profound tragedy for so many. Will women have to prove their miscarriage was legitimate? What would proof entail and who will make the call on who is investigated? I think of the emotional toll of miscarriage and foresee some deeper sorrows for many women if that’s the route we go.
I think of the increase we’ll have in the birth rate and how many more children will be born into some truly tough situations. A society can’t just be pro-birth; it must truly be pro-life in how it treats its children and its mothers. Otherwise, the moral weight of being pro-life collapses on itself. The overturning of Roe vs. Wade must now be accompanied by a concerted effort to make sure that every child born isn’t neglected and that every struggling mother is assisted in every possible way. Society’s concern with a child’s welfare cannot end at birth. This is a moral imperative that needs legislative attention.
I’ve filled this space for nearly 25 years, and this is only the second column I’ve written about abortion. I don’t find my own opinions on the matter to be important in this sea of heated opinions. I tend not to talk about it either, because it opens the door to such emotional reactions. My few certainties are clouded by so many inward questions and hypotheticals that I’m unable to be too dogmatic in one direction. And I know my hypotheticals take a back seat to the real-world experience of others, where the matter is not hypothetical at all.
All I know for certain is that the issue will be fiercely debated until the end of time.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
