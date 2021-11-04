I didn’t know where to park on my first day at MainStreet Newspapers in Jefferson on Halloween of 1996, 25 years ago this week. So I parked at the next-door gas station and walked through the front door, where the Cowardly Lion was on the phone. I soon met Dorothy the reporter and the Wicked Witch of the West, who was the features editor of The Jackson Herald.
I shook the witch’s hand, and as I sometimes did when meeting a striking woman, I thought, “Will you be my wife one day?” This time, the answer to the inner question was “Yes.”
I had graduated from the University of Georgia journalism school with a diploma from the now-defunct newspaper department. I had worked for a brief time at the now-defunct Oconee Arrow, having a near panic attack one summer day over how to cover a kids’ swim meet. I was so sweaty, and not just from the heat: What the heck can I say about a swim meet? I fretted. I had then tried to sell ads for the, yes, now-defunct, Athens Observer for a couple of months. I had the downtown beat and my first ad sale involved the kind owner of an art store, who after a long talk that wasn’t about ads put his hand on my shoulder, assuring me that I would be OK. He then bought a pity ad from me, a 2X2 business card ad, my first sale! I was quickly yanked off sales and put to work covering sports.
I soon interviewed as a 22-year-old newspaper newbie, who had yet to even discover the joy of coffee, to be the new editor of the actually-not-defunct Eatonton Messenger in Putnam County and was politely turned down.
I dropped the Observer job when I had a chance to go to Europe with a friend during the Atlanta Olympics of 1996. We went to the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary during a month-long trip that involved planes, trains, boats, buses and automobiles. I walked alone home from a visit to the Greek Orthodox monastery of St. Nicholas on the island of Andros in Greece, where we saw the skulls of monks in the cellar, and as I trekked back by myself, hungry and not wanting to attend the service with our travelmates, I encountered a steep cliff on one side of me and a huge herd of wild goats very close on the other. I could imagine “Bad Goat!” loud, then quiet as I plummeted to the sea. Later, we arrived by train in Krakow, Poland one night and came upon a crowd listening intently as huge hands were projected on a clock tower and a tale was told in words we couldn’t comprehend. It was surreal. I watched Olympic soccer matches at Sanford Stadium while sitting in a TV room of a Budapest dorm with loud Italians who cheered for their country and also laughed at our accents.
I spent much of that trip preoccupied with the “what-am-I-going-to-do-with-my-life” blues. I got home and graded high school graduation writing exams for the University of Georgia for a couple of months. I remember stacks of papers being about — of all things — solid waste, day after day of solid-waste musings by teenagers imprisoned, like we graders, by the requirement of solid-waste musings. One paper said: “Solid waste can slay you in the face. It can come down your chimney at night and make you pass out for a long time. Some people make friends with solid waste.” Was solid waste some sort of evil Santa to this teen? I enjoyed sharing the notable sentences with the other graders, as if we were linguistic shrimpers in a sea of writing, pointing out oddities pulled up in our nets.
I took some freelance writing work for The Athens Banner Herald. I remember doing my first Madison County story for the Banner Herald, not The Madison County Journal. I called Jere Ayers at The Comer News to interview him for a preview on the county fair. I covered a school board meeting in Jackson County. I lived in a hot mess of a house, not is some party way, but in a slacker, I-don’t-care-about-hygiene way. The three of us had “the leaning Tower of Pizza” in the kitchen — pizza boxes literally stacked to the ceiling. We were gross. One day, a roommate said there was a message from Mike Buffington on the answering machine. I went to First Presbyterian Day School in Macon, and remembered a student at rival Stratford with that name, though I didn’t know him. “Why the heck is he calling me?” I wondered, thinking it was the Stratford guy. It wasn’t. I went in and spoke with the Mainstreet newspaper publisher about a job. I took it and arrived that Halloween day, not having any intent to stay in one place for long.
I covered Commerce sports my first football season, watching Monte Williams in his freshman year. I covered the Banks County Board of Education, the Hoschton and Arcade city councils and some various other meetings. I was sent to wrecks to take pictures and once told to hurry to the Jackson County airport where I lifted off in a two-seater Cessna over I-85 to photograph a massive pileup. “You’re gonna’ have to help me watch out for TV helicopters,” the pilot said as we took off. I gulped.
And then at 25, I took over as editor of The Journal, feeling completely overwhelmed by the task. I came into a truly tumultuous moment politically. In fact, it’s never been as rough as those days in the late 90s. Lawsuits, recalls, fighting. I remember getting threatened on the phone and wondering, what the heck have I gotten myself into?
But some sense of normalcy eventually set in. And now, Jana and I have two kids, 16 and 12, both in Madison County schools. As I newspaperman, I can see time as the literal turning of pages, and it’s fun on occasion to go back through old, bound volumes and see stories I’ve covered that I’ve since forgotten. The gray has come to my face and hair. And I’ve seen generational change in this place, children who’ve gone from T-ballers to educators and community leaders. I can look at the community and realize that the more I know, the less I actually know, which is how most knowledge works, I think. You think you understand something until you really look at it. Then you realize there’s so much more to it than you comprehended. That’s life in any community. There are over 30,000 people here. And their lives all have stories that could hold up on a page. There are so many stories untold, which may or may not be news, but are, indeed, stories of interest and worth being put down by someone.
But that’s been a little bit of my story and the 25 years I’ve reflected on this week. And as always, if you have a good Madison County story, let me hear it.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
