No coronavirus or politics in this space this week. Sometimes I hit a mental wall. So, is memory lane acceptable? Get any gray in your hair and you’re there, right, strolling down those old paths of yesterday?
My first “job” was plucking balls with a hand-held picker at Riverside Country Club on the hilly driving range. I didn’t work for money but for the right to hit as many free range balls as I wanted. You see, I was going to be Greg Norman. So I usually played with Tour Editions, his brand of ball. His ability to get backspin seemed superhuman. I wanted to be “The Shark.” The Riverside golf pro told people not to hit to the left on the range, where I was over the hill out of sight, picking up balls. They either ignored him, had a case of the duck hooks, or took delight in tormenting a teenager. Those balls kept whizzing by, but I never got plunked. However, I remember flipping a golf cart in the wet grass one day and bruising my shoulder. All the balls in the trashcan attached to the back of the cart spilled and rolled down the hill. I had to start over in pain. Turned out, I was no Greg Norman — no big checks on a golf course for me. But I remember those days so fondly, standing outside the bar in the clubhouse at the kids’ window getting a Coke with loads of cherry juice squirted in by the bartender and then heading back out into the heat, chasing an idea of greatness, oblivious to so much about the adult world.
I remember working in the cheese shop and deli at Kroger on Arkwright Road in Macon. Yes, there was a “cheese shop” with three employees. That seems weird, doesn’t it, a three-person cheese shop? I made a lot of pizzas and also sliced meats in the deli. I remember Christmas and the same tunes playing all day on a loop. I know Paul McCartney is truly great and all, but I hated his voice that holiday season. “Simply Having a Wonderful Christmas Time” assaulted my ears seven times one day in the cheese shop. I counted them. Seven! Anytime I go into a store with music, I feel sympathy for the workers. They may hate a song that loops incessantly as much as I hated McCartney’s obnoxious Christmas tune.
I worked in college at Spring House Barbecue on Broad Street in Athens. I started out cleaning dishes, then they moved me to the kitchen to fry things and prepare plates. It wasn’t until that job that I realized how good fried okra is. I thought of okra as just slimy. No, fried okra is great! I worked with this cook who was 20 years older than me and he could put out his smoke with his index finger and thumb. I was a smoker back then. He said, “Don’t try this. You have to build to it.” I couldn’t imagine what “build to it” entailed, but I wanted no part of that. We worked for Tony Dye, the owner. One day, Tony said, “I know you’re throwing meat over the fence at night to your friends.” I wasn’t and the idea seemed funny. But I was actually eating some of his fried okra on the job whenever I prepared it. I was hooked on fried okra and have remained so. It was a real shock to me when Dye was later murdered at his Spring House location at Banks Crossing in June 1996. That murder has never been solved. I think about him fairly frequently. What the heck happened?
While I worked at Spring House, I lived in a big, terribly dilapidated house on Reese Street in Athens within walking distance to Spring House. There were six of us, each paying $100 a month to cover the $600 a month rent. My mom was so appalled with the house that she gave me an escape ladder to hang from my second-story room in case of a fire. While living there, I developed disgusting sores on both feet that had to be surgically removed. My friend, Clint, left one weekend and returned to find that his earplugs were half eaten by something. No, wasn’t me. There was an upstairs attic that couldn’t be accessed, but we could hear squirrels or rats or other animals running around. A section of the house had a terrible leak. It was so bad that the upstairs room couldn’t be walked in, because the floor was so rotted you might fall through. Beneath that room was our band’s practice space. And we put a big trashcan in that room to catch all the rainwater that fell. That can was frequently filled. But I loved living there. We played music all the time. There were frequently people walking by at all hours of the night on that road. I remember a guy knocking on our door asking if he could rap over our music. We let him in and it’s a funny memory, because we were in that gross practice room, my two male bandmates and me with that trashcan full of water. The visitor took the mic and hollered, “All the ladies in the house, say, hey!” We would then enter that room with those words pretty much every time afterwards.
I got my first journalism job at The Oconee Arrow in 1995. I did page paste up, using an exacto knife and hot wax machine. Sometimes words would come unglued and fall out of place. I worked for editor Rich Rusk, the son of Dean Rusk, the U.S. Secretary of State for JFK and LBJ. Rich had lived in Nome, Alaska for years. He was a good storyteller and encouraging as a boss. My first day as an editor of a newspaper was when Rich went to California to see his ailing mom and left me in charge of that week’s edition. I remember not sleeping the night before and then making a really dumb error. I also remember having a semi panic attack once in my first few days working there when I was sent out to cover a swim meet, and I thought: “How the heck do you cover a swim meet?” I thought: “I can’t be a journalist. I can’t even cover a swim meet!” I remember Rich talking me through it.
I had a stint at The Athens Observer selling ads and then reporting. I have a lot of stories from those days, but I’m already too long-winded here. I covered meetings for The Athens Banner Herald for awhile as a stringer. I interviewed at 22 to be the editor of The Eatonton Messenger but was turned down.
So far, the most fateful phone call of my life was from MainStreet co-publisher Mike Buffington in 1996. I don’t even remember applying or submitting a resume or any of that, but obviously I must have. But it felt like the call came out of the blue. That phone call set my life on a trajectory where it’s stayed for many years. I met my wife in that MainStreet office in Jefferson. She is a speech therapist now, but she was a features editor then. She was dressed as a witch on Halloween 1996, my first day at MainStreet Newspapers. I started working for The Madison County Journal in 1998. Jana and I got married in 2003 and we have two children. And they are growing so fast. Time just flies.
Man, there have been so many stories I’ve told in this job, so many things that have interested me or hurt me or made me laugh about life in Madison County. I hope there are many more stories to tell — and hopefully a majority that bring a smile, not a frown. Life is a mix isn’t it? But I’m grateful for the good wherever we can get it. Thanks for reading.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
