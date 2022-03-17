This world is really stressful. So, I welcome opportunities to look beyond it. Seeing more of the great “out there” in space really appeals to me, and this could be a big year for that.
Hopefully, not in the asteroid or solar-flare headline department — no downer stuff, please. Give me some good stuff, OK? I want some cosmic positives, not negatives to offset our flood of troubling headlines on earth.
And, well, some cool stuff is indeed in the works.
For instance, the James Webb Space Telescope, a device 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, was launched this year and will begin shooting back images from space to us in several months. It’s described as a “time machine — able to see ancient light from billions of years ago.”
I don’t know if this excites you, but it does me. Images 100 times more powerful than anything we’ve ever seen? Heck yeah. That’s a lot deeper reach into the unknown. I enjoy hearing about the atmospheres of far away planets and imagining the metal rains, the winds three times as strong as our hurricanes, the extreme heat or cold.
I think earth is the only place for humans. Some people fantasize about colonizing some other planet. No thanks. Mars looks like a real bummer. And nothing grows on the moon. Jupiter is chaos. I’d rather get things straight on earth than try to escape to some other space real estate. Let the billionaires live on Neptune if they want to blast off in that direction.
But peeking deeper and deeper into the beyond — that’s a joy I want.
We tend to live life on eye level, considering only things readily available to our line of sight. That’s our world. But there are other provable universes, like all the microscopic activity our eyes can’t detect but is matter in its most basic form, dictating our lives more than we understand. There is the vast “out there” in space. There is the vast otherness of the oceans. And there is the unknowable within the skulls of billions of people and other earthly creatures. These are clearly separate universes from us as individuals, mysteries largely unknowable to us, though every bit as real as our own lives. I watched “My Octopus Teacher” with my parents and my son this weekend. I’d definitely recommend it. The film documents one man’s daily interaction with an octopus over the course of a year off the coast of South Africa. It was amazing. And the intelligence in that creature is stunning. As the octopus is being attacked by a shark, she manages to get on its back and ride away, jumping off into kelp at the right moment. This is documented on film. And it was only brought to our eyes because a person broke from the eye-level view and absorbed himself in a separate reality for quite some time.
When I get overwhelmed in my own day-to-day, I often think about these realms. I felt my perspective on the universe change when I saw the Hubble Telescope’s high-definition panoramic view of the Andromeda galaxy, where you can zoom in to one tiny piece of the sky and see more and more stars. The idea of there being as many stars as grains of sand on our beaches doesn’t seem as far fetched looking at that photo.
Of course, our eyes only capture a few grains of sand in the ocean of the universe. And I tend to believe that we are just a small part of a macro-ecosystem, where life functions simultaneously to our lives in unreachable places. One family of beetles in a Danielsville field won’t ever see an ant colony in Australia. The odds of connection are impossibly small, but they co-exist in time. I feel pretty confident we co-exist in time with considerable varieties of intelligent life elsewhere, given the sheer number of stars and planets we know exist, but I also think the odds of contact are miniscule. Our closest star after the sun, Alpha Centauri, is four light years away from us. A car travelling at a speed of 60 miles per hour would take more than 48 million years to reach this star. The distances seem impossible to bridge.
Obviously, connection in this way would be the biggest story in human history. And so much of our imagination has been wrapped up in such narratives, whether it’s through entertainment or conspiracy theories. I’m a hard skeptic when it comes to aliens-have-already-visited stories. But it’s fun to imagine. The James Webb telescope will surely lead to a lot more speculation about life out there. It may offer clarity in some ways, but it will create many new mysteries, which will be really cool. There will be many more planets and stars to be named.
I want this world to be OK. It’s a pale blue dot in the vast ocean, as Carl Sagan pointed out.
But as I worry about our world, I look forward to the exploration of other worlds. It’s a blessing, if you think about it. Technology holds opposites in so many ways. I’ve written a lot about some of the negatives. And don’t get me started on driverless cars.
But all of us are alive right now in a time when our knowledge of the universe is rapidly expanding. Human know-how has stacked itself so high that we get to stare at things no human before us ever could.
As the bad news rolls in, I’m remembering this, too.
When I look up at the night sky, I’m thinking about all the images I might soon see, all the new worlds that will come into view. And I can’t help but smile a little.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
