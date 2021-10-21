The list of cryptocurrencies sounds like a bunch of bands I’d never want to see. There’s PancakeSwap, Flow, Axie Infinity, Chiliz, Reef, Moonriver, Ocean Protocol and many more.
But cryptocurrency is apparently here to stay. So I’m trying to educate myself on it. It’s not easy.
Block-chain technology, non-fungible tokens, mining for Bitcoin — these things really confuse me. And I doubt I’ll ever grasp the mechanics of what’s happening there.
I have to think more generally. So here’s an attempt. And I’ll gladly accept corrections where I’m wrong. I’m an average guy way down the food chain in comprehending crypto, but it’s sort of fun to try.
Here’s my basic mental starting point: In an online economy, it’s useful to be able to trade value between two parties without a middleman.
If we’re standing next to each other, I can hand you $10 in cash and its ownership is clear. I owned it. Now it’s in your hands and you own it. A third person in that transaction would simply be a nuisance, right? Hey bud, back off! I can hand this bill to Bill without your help! But if we’re in different states or countries and I want to hand that $10 (or some greater value) to you, then I can’t just give you the serial numbers on the bills. Because then we’d both have the numbers and a claim to ownership. That’s why we need a third party to facilitate that transaction. Maybe it’s Paypal, Venmo or some other company. Basically, an entity steps in to validate that the value was in one person’s hands. Now, it’s with this other person. It makes the value exchange an official swap. But third-party entities, like apps or banks or any number of pass-throughs, have their own interests, too. These are, in essence, financial gatekeepers with their explicit or hidden costs and rules.
But what if value can be traded without a third party and without a government-backed currency?
That’s a revolutionary thought that excites a lot of folks. That’s a new kind of financial freedom.
And now such value exchanges are possible. The development of block-chain technology allows a ledger of transactions that is transparent. The data block includes information about a transaction as well as a “hash,” a unique stamp like a digital fingerprint. That hash also holds the previous hash (fingerprint) of the prior transaction, tying it together, and on and on, forming a chain of recording keeping. So you can have a kind of open record of transactions of digital goods, like a cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin. How trustworthy is this? How immune from hacking is it? Those are big questions. And don’t look to this fellow to know such a thing. But there wouldn’t be a craze if it was easily hacked. And plenty of people are working hard to ensure that it’s trustworthy, because that’s the only way cryptocurrencies hold any value.
And yes, the previous paragraph is too much for me. I truly don’t understand the technical aspect of this stuff. I’m more interested in the big-picture and the potential impact on society.
For instance, we knew early on that the internet was going to alter the world, but we didn’t know how, or who would win financially. In that way, the crypto craze of today echoes the dot.com boom of the late 90s. Nobody knew back then who would have staying power online. Many companies went belly up. But we all could see that the internet was for real. And so there would be winning horses in the race. That seems true here. The desire for decentralized monetary systems is shared by many who want control of transactions without a middleman or a government currency.
And think about it, this crypto movement is happening as governments, particularly our own, which backs the world’s most vital currency, seem increasingly dysfunctional due to inner turmoil. We are living in a time of eroding trust in so many institutions. If our politics doesn’t shape up, there could a greater demand for value that is not tied to state-generated currencies, like the dollar.
The crypto craze is also happening in a time when the disposable income of some people is through the roof. Consequently, speculation is rampant, because that extra money needs to go somewhere. Stocks have been at all-time highs. The well-to-do are gobbling up as much real estate as possible and sitting on it, speculating on future value. And now cryptocurrency trading has become another place for those with excess funds to speculate on whether this crypto company or that one will be to the financial world what Facebook was to information. That’s because, yes, there will most likely be the crypto Goliaths in the next decade or two. Bitcoin is the early frontrunner. But is Bitcoin the next Myspace in 10 years or Facebook? Hard to know. But people are gambling on the daily ups and downs in the flooded crypto exchange market, which is hugely volatile.
I must say, I don’t really know what to think about the big picture either. Some days I’m just tired of the web and all it has brought — crypto-schmipto, go away. But there’s no going back. The web felt very open and full of possibilities in its early days, then it has seemed more like the property of a few big companies in more recent times. So I’m not bothered at all by the thought of a more decentralized web monetary system. However, I don’t expect it will remain that way. Like I said, I think crypto will go the way of most other industries, a select few taking control. And do you think governments and big banks won’t move in to control this in some way? Doubtful.
But beyond that, it’s worth thinking of an even bigger picture: what is currency?
I’d say currency is simply a belief system. A dollar only works, because we all believe in its representative value. But currencies can lose believers. I truly hope we don’t go that route with the dollar. That’s why government dysfunction to the point of national default would be more significant than I think many realize. It would harm trust in the dollar itself, which is an American financial belief system adopted globally over many decades.
Meanwhile, the crypto evangelizers are promoting a new belief system. It runs parallel to the old system and will perhaps merge, then potentially overtake much of the old order. In 15 years, will we use these currencies the way we use smart phones? I initially scoffed at cryptocurrency as a fad that would fade, a house of cards that would fall. It may indeed end up being that. But it may be much more. It’s a gamble to call it either way and an even bigger gamble to say who’ll win. And from the looks of it, plenty are happy to gamble these days. But I’m not ready to throw dollars on PancakeSwap, Chiliz, Reef or Moonriver — not the cryptocurrencies, and not the bad bands that are surely out there by the same name.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
