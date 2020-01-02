I have inner clock vertigo today. I blinked and 20 years of the new century went by. My inner Rip Van Winkle has woken to two kids, one in high school, and gray in his hair. But I was just in college, right? What is this trick on me? What is your deal, Father Time?
Do you relate? We are now in the third decade of the 2000s, having raced through the “aughts” (what do you call those first 10 years?), the “2010s (twenty tens)” —seriously, what do you call that second decade? — and now we enter a clearly identifiable decade, “the 20s.” We still attach the word “roaring” to the 1920s, those days prior to the Great Depression. But what will the 2020s be? Roaring? Perhaps, but I hope “roaring” is not the word we use. I fear what “roaring” would mean now. I have some ideas.
OK, multiple refs’ whistles are blowing. The inner coach in my amygdala has just raced down the sideline to signal for a timeout in the brain. His team of typing fingers is about to run an ill-advised play. The fingers want to go dark on you. They want to spell out all my trepidations about the future and what a new decade could bring. But the coach says, “No! Get a hold of yourselves! Get your tails off the field! Take a knee around me!”
He screams about positivity and tells those fingers that this New Year’s stuff is supposed to be about hope, about resolutions to be our best selves, about fresh starts. We enter the post holiday weeks with the weather cold and days short, but we know the weather will warm up and spring will arrive. “Get your spirits up, boys!”
Maybe the players take heed and run back out there fired up to give their best. Or, maybe the players roll their eyes and do their own thing once again. Isn’t this the constant inner war in all of us, the positive outlook battling with the negative?
And aren’t most of these battles centered on time itself, such as why can’t I go back and change that? Or, what will my future look like if I do this now? Or, how do I prepare my children for the future, and what is that future going to look like?
Time is so powerful, so present, yet we often ignore it, too, choosing to look away. Still, it’s the daily companion. It’s the first thing we hear in the morning and the last thing we see at night. It’s the measure of all life. It’s a work day or a school day or a night’s sleep. It’s the rotation of seasons and clothes we wear. It’s a thing we wish to preserve but never can. It’s the possession we seem to own in moments, but then realize eventually that it owns us, not the other way around.
Time is numbers and math. Consider death at 10, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100. Those numbers present such different assumptions about the lives lived and manner of death. Time is simultaneously infinite and finite. It seems linear but could even curl in ways we can’t comprehend, which is a beautiful mystery. That’s because it exists out there separately from the confines of our brains, which can’t comprehend deep time.
Time can be the root cause of psychological dysfunction. It can confound us and make us feel completely alone with the ticking of a clock dripping like water torture.
Or, time can be the biggest gift we know if we find a way to accept its limits. It can be the thing that makes us remember to remember in the moment — that this is special.
I am thinking about all this with the vertigo of 2020 vision. I am amazed by time. Where did it go? What will it be? Why does it move at irregular rhythms, sometimes so fast, sometimes so slow, which mostly depends on how old you are, right? Our relationship to its movement alters with time, which is just another one of its tricks.
But at least today we have a name for a definitive decade, the ‘20s. I don’t know what to call the previous 20 years. No decade name seems right. Will we simply settle on the “turn of the century?” Sounds about right, I guess. Only time will tell. Happy New Year.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
