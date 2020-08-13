I watched my children speed along ahead of us on a trail at Amerson River Park in Macon Sunday, my daughter on a bike, my son on an Ezyroller. I was thinking about watching them go out into the world, and how parenthood is a gradual letting go of control as they move beyond us.
This can hurt.
I struggle with that part of being a dad, the letting go. This has always been true, but that feeling is on steroids this week. I am anguished, and I know I’m not alone. Every parent of a school-age child has to come to terms with our insane societal reality as they contemplate this school year, which begins Friday in Madison County.
A number of parents are eager to send their kids to school now. Obviously, there’s no argument that “virtual” school is better than “in-person.” Half of education is learning how to interact with other people. How do we talk to one another? How do we deal with social disappointment? How do we make connections with others? School can be both great and brutal in these ways, but it’s definitely a learning experience.
My wife and I are sending our children to school Friday, but it feels really difficult. We aren’t eager. No, we are anxious. I had a real freak-out weeks ago about sending our kids back and felt ready to declare virtual as the only choice for us. But my daughter is a really good student. She begged for us not to do that to her, not to keep her home. We ultimately decided we couldn’t force that on her. That sort of made the choice for our son, too, who is starting a new school and needs to make some new friends.
But as we buy children’s clothes and school supplies, the local COVID-19 numbers cause us great alarm. I look at the state and local numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health daily for this job. I understand skepticism about those numbers. I’ve had my own questions, especially early on when I heard anecdotal evidence about cases that didn’t seem to be included in the daily count.
I can tell you that I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I should even go about presenting the DPH numbers. When I provide these numbers, I’m not showing you anything you can’t see for yourself on the state website. I’m just looking for the Madison County angle and sometimes highlighting what the numbers show. Initially, I ran a daily update on the numbers. But over time, I’ve switched to once or twice a week. If you have a criticism of anything related to coverage of coronavirus in this paper, please blame me directly, not some conspiracy.
I don’t think the DPH is anywhere close to perfect as a source of coronavirus numbers, but I think the trends they show are reasonably reliable. The state can generally answer: is it getting better or worse? According to DPH figures, which I write down every day, Madison County cases and hospitalizations have more than doubled in a month. I don’t feel like an alarmist by observing that to be a bad trend. It’s just a fact.
The year 2020 is one that will be studied for many years. And the upcoming months could be the most intense of an already momentous time in our national history. We officially enter a new phase Friday. What will it be? How will it go?
I am pleased for my children to be enrolled at Madison County schools. I have met so many wonderful people over the years in this local system. There are too many to name. It really is a great school system.
But I am also on edge in a profound way, just as so many are. For me, Friday will be one of the harder versions of letting go that I have faced as a father.
We visited my parents in Macon this weekend. I doubt we’ll go much during school. I don’t want them exposed. We visited that pretty park with miles of trails by the Ocmulgee River. The river moved slowly by with people floating at ease. My children rode out ahead. Everything moves on. This time will pass into memory. Hopefully, we’ll build many good ones to outweigh the bad. And every single kid needs a good hug at home before being on their way Friday. That’s one memory they all need — I need it, too.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
