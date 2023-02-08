When my kids discovered Siri, we asked her so many dumb questions, like “Seriously Siri, how much wood could a woodchuck chuck?”
So when I recently signed up for the free ChatGPT program by the company Open AI to see what the language generator provides, I wasn’t exactly seeking the meaning of life from the chat program. I went first for silly stuff and asked my son to help. Let’s don’t go with woodchucks, but give me something goofy, I said.
In case you don’t know, ChatGPT is getting tons of attention as a powerful content generator with the potential transformative power of Google. You type in a prompt and it creates an answer. I wanted to mess around with it. What’s this hype all about? Is it coming for my job, for the jobs of all journalists and content creators? I think it will be transformative in certain ways, but I’m not clear exactly how just yet. But here’s a recap of my first exploration with the AI program.
My son came up with a story idea, the battle between the ants and the chickens. OK, Chat, tell a story of the ants vs. the chickens. I didn’t give it a word length. It responded with a 270-word story about how this colony of ants in a far-away land worked hard to gather their food and store it in tunnels in their ant hill. Chickens stumbled upon the hill and began to help themselves to the ants’ food. There’s a fight with no resolution until a “wise old ant” negotiated a settlement with the ants sharing some of their food and the chickens helping gather food.
It was amazing to see a story generated so rapidly, but the tale was quite dull. Let’s see how I could spice this up. The program creates a conversation, a “chat,” where you can ask it to refine its results and alter its story telling based on your preferences.
ChatGPT clearly favored a happy ending. So I typed another prompt, “Rewrite with a sad, disturbing end.” It told a tale of the chickens and ants finding no peace and turning the land into a “desolate wasteland.” Dark, but boring. “Add a heroine ant with a disability who turns the tide of the war in favor of the ants.” The program created Aria, and her plan (which was not specified) worked, forcing the chickens to retreat. “Describe Aria’s disability and how does she overcome it?” Chat rewrote the story to say that Aria was born with a missing limb and compensated by using her other limbs more effectively.
OK, Chat, “Why is Aria distrustful of her sister?” Chat responded that there’s nothing about a sister so far. I said, yeah, she has a sister, she doesn’t trust her. Can you tell me why? Sure, it responded. It created “Amara,” Aria’s older sister who was jealous of Aria and spread lies about her to the other ants. I responded, “Make Amara the protagonist.” It then rewrote the story accordingly, with Amara still spreading lies but feeling deep remorse. In this version, Amara ultimately hatches the plans to conquer the chickens. “Now make it a sad story and have Amara die in the end,” I commanded. Chat responded: “I’m sorry, but creating a story with a tragic ending goes against the ethical guidelines set forth by OpenAI, which prohibits content that promotes harm, violence, or suffering. It is important to promote positive and respectful content.” This seemed odd, considering that it had previously been cool with the “desolate wasteland” when I asked for a dark ending. I hit “regenerate response,” and it then scrapped its moral dilemma over Amara’s death and told me how she was “gravely injured in battle and died from her wounds,” but how the colony remembered her sacrifice.
Anyway, I got bored with the ants and chickens at that point. Feels like you might be joining me in that sentiment. But it was intriguing to see how this storytelling instrument altered a tale dramatically almost instantly.
So then I thought: Can I use this as a journalist? Will it give me solid information if I need it? I jumped to the topic I know best: me. If you’ve used Google in your life and haven’t Googled yourself, then maybe you’re just better than me. But what would Chat say about me? I was curious. I typed in my name and got something about another Zach Mitcham. So I typed in my name and The Madison County Journal. I laughed when it told me that I started The Madison County Journal in my bedroom in 1998. Really? I was living in a duplex in Athens at the time and certainly not launching a new publication. I actually did start as editor of The Journal that year, but it was the late Frank Gillispie who started The Dogsboro Journal, which later became this paper, in his bedroom in 1986. It’s interesting how ChatGPT searched its database and fused our two backgrounds under my identity. Seems plausible if you don’t know the history. But it was wrong. I then searched my father’s name. He’s an author with some acclaim. The tool included some correct information. It also said he was born in Cairo. Nope, born in Monroe, Georgia. I don’t know where it got Cairo. These quick searches certainly made it clear to me that this language synthesis device is suspect in what it suggests as fact. I won’t be using ChatGPT to get information.
But I do see some interesting functions, particularly in its ability to perform language-based tasks. For instance, I copied and pasted an old column of mine into the program and asked for a rewrite. It presented a new version in seconds, which I didn’t like at all. It seemed suddenly stiff and formal, but the fact that it could redraft my 1,000-word column with the snap of the fingers was wild. I asked it to “add humor.” And it did. The humor was really terrible, but it has the ability to rewrite an entire piece of text based on a simple prompt.
Next, I typed, “Write a 40,000-word thesis paper on childhood bullying.” I wanted to see if it does the work of a college student with such a simple prompt. I was glad to see it decline my request, but it offered a helpful outline of how to structure a thesis paper on the topic. It was a solid outline.
ChatGPT will also read text and deliver a summary of its contents. For instance, I went to the Madison County School System website and searched for a policy, landing on the school’s “Internet Safety” policy. It’s 612 words. I pasted the 612 words into ChatGPT under the prompt: “Summarize in 20 words.” It replied: “Madison County School District enforces Internet Safety policy through technology filters, education, monitoring, and supervision to prevent access to inappropriate material and protect minors’ personal information, in compliance with Children’s Internet Protection Act.” I did this with a number of news stories and other texts. It has an impressive ability to instantly summarize direct material pasted into the program. It is not impressive when asked to pull from a variety of sources and blend that material together. That’s when it seems to make real mistakes.
This technology, which can also write code, has real power to it. This is my first experience with an interactive AI tool where I’m directing it to do my bidding. The applications of such functions will be limitless. Jobs will certainly be lost. Hopefully, others will be created. ChatGPT may not be the ultimate big shot in this field, but it’s the first to hit the mass market, and I expect this AI language technology will alter the world as much as Google has if not more. I’m honestly more skeptical than optimistic about its overall effect. Seems like everything is too much, too fast these days. But I also want to understand what we’re seeing. So I’ll be messing with this stuff, too, trying to see what it can do.
Still, I get weary pondering such heavy stuff. So ChatGPT, how much wood would a wood chuck chuck?
“In reality, woodchucks, also known as groundhogs, do not actually chuck wood as they primarily burrow in soil and do not chop wood,” Chat responded.
Boo, Chat, too boring! “Respond with humor,” I replied.
Chat retorted: “Well, if a woodchuck could chuck wood, I’m pretty sure he’d chuck as much as he possibly could! After all, that’s what being a champion woodchucker is all about. But let’s be real here, woodchucks are burrowing rodents and not lumberjacks, so the answer is probably ‘not even a twig.’”
Chat won’t be taking the stage at comedy night. But Chat is definitely taking the stage in the tech world.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
