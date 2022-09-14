From a young age, we’re taught that a college degree is a stepping stone toward financial security.
It certainly can be, but in the past couple of decades, we’ve seen college degrees saddle people with debt far beyond their ability to pay it back. A college education is hardly worthwhile if you owe over $100,000 or $200,000 and can’t get a job that will pay it off.
Trade schools make a lot of sense, and getting employment in a trade right out of high school has plenty of upside financially. It can be far better to get a job right out of high school with a specific skill than to go to college for four years, accumulating debt, without a clear path to good employment afterwards.
College tuition inflation is a shame, because it leads to real worker shortages in professions where people don’t see enough potential income to offset the cost of the education required to get the job. That’s a societal issue, not just a personal one for those facing steep debts.
Of course, debt is a natural part of our economy. People issue loans. People take them. That’s standard. But what we’ve witnessed over the past couple of decades are debt catastrophes in this country, which are avoidable, but which we seem to sink into repeatedly because we can’t come together politically to address real issues anymore. So we continue to see bad practices and bad outcomes for society as a whole.
Think about the financial crisis of 2008. It involved reckless loans of large sums of money to people who shouldn’t have qualified for big loans based on their income levels. Those loans were then bundled together, given faulty AAA ratings, then sold on Wall Street. It was a sham, which was intended to bait people into taking on debt they couldn’t pay back. But why was this fraud started in the first place? Well, if massive debts can be generated for many people, then whoever holds those debts can get rich collecting on them with interest or selling them. In the housing crisis, we saw a perverse incentive structure at work. Those loans to unqualified people were given in bad faith — the knowledge they wouldn’t be paid back — with the aim of generating coal for Wall Street debt trading, which led to the debt eventually falling back on taxpayers through a bailout.
Look at health care. The debts so many face are due to a perverse incentive structure in the insurance system, which values shareholder gains over your health. The insurance companies are beholden to investors, not those who purchase the insurance, particularly those on individual plans. The pricing in health care renders the “free market” a farce, because we don’t have the slightest clue what anything will cost when we need it. So how are we remotely informed as a consumer? That’s not a free market at all. And besides that, if you’re having a heart attack, you’re not in a position to bargain shop. So we are at the mercy of the system when it comes to pricing, which, of course, leaves many facing outrageous debts for things they never remotely understood price-wise in the moment they needed it. Man, I could write for days with cortisol racing through my body about all the anger I feel about our health insurance system. Not much gets my blood boiling like this issue. But I bring it up to say it’s irrationally priced and debt driven, and it feels predatory to regular folks, who are just trying to keep their literal arms and legs while not losing a financial arm and leg in the process. Remember that all these debts hurt those who hold them, but enrich someone else. Thus, there’s no change, no matter how irrational the system is.
Look at the credit card industry and how we are constantly hit with advertising that seeks to pull us into debt. No doubt, many need little prodding and are eager to do put themselves into debt, but it’s a system that benefits from the public’s poor understanding of interest rates and what they will do to a person’s financial well being. There’s a competition in the industry to generate the most debt off the public. That’s not exactly healthy for society, but it’s great for companies that want to trade in the debt market.
Obviously, our national debt is surely on your mind as I say all this. And it’s on my mind, too. But let me just say I typed 600 words just now, then deleted it. I’ll have to get to that in another column. It’s too much to stick in this one.
And I started this column about debt, because tuitions are on my mind. They’re insane! It’s a debt catastrophe with far-reaching ripple effects on individuals and the national work force as a whole. Consider that the cumulative federal student loan debt is $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers (I’d call that a debt catastrophe, wouldn’t you?) I’d say the federal student loan program needs to be assessed. I’m looking at the constant construction projects at universities over the past couple of decades and wondering if students would prefer fewer grand buildings and greater learning opportunities for less cost? I would. I can’t help but wonder if the federal student loan program is leading to Taj Mahals on campuses and big administrator salaries at the expense of students’ educational experience at a reasonable cost.
The recent $10,000 student loan forgiveness from the Biden Administration is not a solution to this catastrophe. It’s just a Band Aid measure on a broken system. We need educational costs brought out of the stratosphere and back down to earth. If this country values higher education, it needs to do better than saddling its younger generations with such debt chains. We will have worker shortages in many professions as more and more people say it’s just not worth it.
People seeking a college education aren’t trying to freeload. They’re trying to do the opposite of that. They’re trying to better their minds and be positive contributors in society. It seems wrong for that good-faith drive to be the thing that financially imprisons young people, but that’s what’s happening for so many.
And a college education is valuable for more than potential employment afterwards. It’s valuable because it helps people understand the world better and themselves better through study of knowledge passed over generations on a wide variety of disciplines.
Without change, fewer and fewer people will seek a college education, because they’ll see it’s not a stepping stone, but a sinking stone financially.
I suppose that’s one way to bring tuitions down.
But it seems a shame not to find a better way.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
