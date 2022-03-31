“Community” can seem like a quaint word in today’s harsh cultural climate, as if that’s some relic of the old days and hardly worth considering today.
We get wrapped up in our own day-to-day worries. We are bombarded with cultural controversies at the national level. And it’s easy to look online or in Washington and ignore what’s right around us all the time, our community.
We tend to focus too much on Trump/Biden and too little on our county, cities, schools and communities. The national scene is driven by ideology and identity. Who am I? Who are you? Let’s fight.
But local issues are different. They are matters of real-life practicality, such as roads, classrooms, recreation options, senior assistance, businesses to visit, doctors to see, places to eat, land to harvest or enjoy, homes to buy or sell, fire protection, water to drink, high or low taxes, decent internet service — I could go on.
Obviously, we pay close attention to these things. I’m sure you do as well. This is the stuff of our lives. But our self interest makes it easy to ignore a bigger picture regarding the health of such things within our small shared place in this world, Madison County.
Every community has a “feel” to it, a vibe. You can sense this wherever you go. A place has an essence. One of the first things I notice whenever I travel boils down to this question: Does the place feel like it was born of a plan, or is it controlled by something else, like a sort of sprawling neglect driven by quick bucks, something lacking any forethought or cohesion? Or, does it seem natural and mostly untouched by man’s pursuit of money?
Madison County still has a mostly untouched feel to it, which is attractive, particularly as it sits on the outskirts of increasingly touched areas. The sun rises in the east, but growth rises to the west. And “Atlanta” is more of a region than a city, always expanding. Its growth is going to touch Madison County. That’s inevitable. Drive around in neighboring Jackson County and you know it’s true.
And yes, Madison County is already changing. There seems to be more energy to the county at the moment. There’s more work at the zoning office, more people at the recreation department, more students coming to the schools. I didn’t see substantial change in the look or feel of the county in the past two decades, but I don’t think anyone will be able to say that in 20 years. The motor on change is starting to hum.
Of course, the future can’t be owned. There are too many variables. You can’t take anything for granted, not even your next day. But the future can be partly steered in a good way or bad one.
And choosing not to put your hands on the wheel is itself a kind of steering decision, right? Neglect is actually a significant choice about the future. If you neglect your health, your finances, your family, you are steering in a bad direction. And unintentional costs will arrive.
That goes for community, too.
With that in mind, county commissioners have paid Hall Consulting to help steer the county in a plan for its future. A series of citizen input sessions will be held over the next few months to hear from county residents about how this county should be in years to come. We’ll announce those meetings in this paper, along with other modes of spreading the word.
This is an update to the county’s five-year “comprehensive land use plan,” which sounds dry, for sure. But the topic is very much alive. It’s the future of the community where you live. It’s an attempt to wipe away neglect and to put a plan in place that enhances life for as many people as possible.
No, it’s not easy or foolproof. And there will always be people who don’t like any outcome, particularly when it comes to ideas about property use. But this is an effort to get out ahead of a growth wave that will likely rush over Madison County in coming years.
At last week’s “State-of-the-County” event, commissioner Terry Chandler said the county will need to find a way to maintain the financial viability of large, agricultural tracts in the county if citizens care to maintain the rural character of Madison County.
That’s true. It’s about the market. It always is. So designating where the land will be untouched in this county and where it will be developed — that’s a key component in the future feel of this county. Will growth feel planned or haphazard? That’s to be decided.
If you want a say in any of this, then your time has arrived in 2022. Be on the lookout for your chances to offer input and think about what you want for your community, then let leaders hear it.
The plan will only hold weight if current and future leaders understand that they are upholding the will of the people by upholding the plan. A major show of neglect by citizens in this process will undermine any chance of upholding that plan. It will simply gather dust in a drawer if that’s the case. Future leaders won’t feel bound to anything rooted in apathy. But a plan based on real citizen input will be hard to betray.
Madison County doesn’t need to be a victim of citizen neglect. So don’t let it be.
Community matters, and getting involved in its decision making is a way to show that community is not a thing of the past, but is alive today and tomorrow.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.