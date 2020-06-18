Game of Thrones warned that “Winter is coming.” These days, that foreboding message sticks with me, but I change the season to “Fall is coming.”
Hopefully, there’s no march of the undead toward us across some frozen tundra of Lambeau Field like in the gruesome show, but fall is indeed coming, and man, I’m a little freaked.
Let me amend that: I’m freaked!
There is some scary stuff on the horizon, right? Will COVID-19 come like a biological hurricane? Will the economy truly collapse? Will society totally break down?
I don’t have answers. No one does. Uncertainty is expired tuna fish and mayonnaise on moldy, greenish bread as the only menu option, an expensive one at that. Life says, “You’re going to eat this nasty $25 sandwich and you’re going to like it.” Nope, that’s hard to swallow, isn’t it?
Give me certainty. Give me answers. Give me good meat and potatoes.
That said, I think sometimes we too readily settle for the wrong certainties, which is a different problem, and the source of a lot of conflict. Sometimes acceptance of uncertainty is the only appropriate response. But that sandwich is still terrible, right?
This year is the strangest of my life and we’re not even halfway done. The year 2020 is a reminder of 20/20 vision, the standard measure of clear vision. Is that what we are seeing, a stripping away of everything to see with clarity what is really inside us? I don’t know. It sort of feels that way.
But my horror about these times is coupled with some fascination, too. When I am too inward-focused, then the anxiety is worse, but when I look outward, my interest kicks in — and, no, not “outward” as in scrolling the endless scary news. I mean “outward” as in contemplating other people’s thinking. How are they coping, how are they dealing, what are they doing?
My job is sort of a salvation in this way, because it requires such thinking. I have to talk to people and try to understand their position. I do it all the time.
There are so many jobs that are so tough these days, much harder than mine. Of course, I think of all the true life/death kinds of occupations, whether in health care or public safety.
But one job in particular has been on my mind a lot this summer: superintendent of Madison County schools. Michael Williams has that job. He deals with the regular life worries, like having a 16-year-old newly on the road (I fear that coming in my own life), and then there are the not-so-normal stresses like planning a school year in a pandemic.
How do you plan for this fall for 5,000 students and 700 staff members? What about meals, transportation, budgeting, remote learning options, safety protocols, sports and extra-curriculars? These things are always difficult, but COVID-19 throws it all off balance. It's like running a race in drunk goggles or in the dark.
I talked with Williams Monday in his office. His phone was like a little possessed terrier, barking for attention. It kept barking at him through our conversation. He said that’s just the way it goes.
“It’s kind of that way all the time, even prior to COVID-19, but now it’s just constant,” said Williams about his chirping phone. “It’s never ending.”
He said once one thing is answered, something shifts. Something changes that requires attention. That’s life overseeing a school system.
I have a story in this issue about our conversation. I’m not going to rehash the points here. But I do think it’s a good mental exercise to break from our own viewpoints and to contemplate other people’s worries, not just our own. And school planning is among the most intriguing issues of the day, because this summer is different than any other in this school system’s history. And these times are different than anything we’ve faced.
I know with certainty that there is major work being done right now to prepare the school system for the “what ifs?” One problem in life though — we can never know the “what ifs” until they arrive.
The only certainty is that “fall is coming,” and we’ll have to walk across that calendar together as best we can, hopefully helping each other stand instead of pushing each other down. I hope we can each recognize there’s no other way to make it.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
