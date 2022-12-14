In our routines of daily life, it can hard to step back and contemplate how fast our world is changing. So consider how slow change used to be.
There were countless generations that lived before fire was discovered or before agriculture took root in human understanding. Mankind was nomadic for ages, foraging for food as hunter-gatherers, before humans eventually discovered that soil could be fertilized and crops grown. It’s strange to think that the usefulness of poo was one of mankind’s biggest breakthroughs. And poo altered the world forever, because people began to stay in one place and grow food, which led to the idea of owned properties, home construction, cities, nations — modernity. These changes came through great expanses of time. It took thousands of years for the wheel to be a universal tool of transport, but within just a few decades, we jumped from horse and carriage to commercial jetliners zooming from one continent to another.
Here’s something I frequently think about: When was humanity’s first mirror? It’s crazy to me that much of mankind never saw their own face unless they caught a rare reflection in water. Never knowing our own faces is incomprehensible in the age of the selfie, but it was a fact of life for many ancient humans.
Unlike us, most of our ancestors saw very little technological innovation in their lifetimes. Any invention in one place might take many decades or centuries to reach another part of the world — if it ever reached it at all. But the past 200 years have been an avalanche of technology gaining speed and power as it comes down the mountain. This has profound effects on our brains and on society.
This might sound weird, but your brain, my brain, we’re not entirely autonomous. A significant portion of our mental makeup is shared. Just think of language. It’s not entirely your own. If you look at the sky, you have words for it, like “blue,” or “stars” or “moon.” This is collective knowledge produced over centuries by other humans and transferred to us. Imagine being placed on earth alone without language. How would you form a sentence, a thought? You wouldn’t have any more context for life than a squirrel, because there would be no bank of knowledge that you hold right now to help you make sense of anything. This collective knowledge that we all hold is a gift to us from our ancestors. Even inside our own brains, we are part of a human context, not completely alone.
We also have instincts developed over thousands of years. And much of this happens on the subconscious level, a kind of “feel” for life that is passed from parents to child, the same force that allows birds to simply know how to build a nest or a spider to weave a web. For instance, we communicate so much on a non-verbal level. We are able to read faces quite well, and this is a part of our humanity, our wiring developed over thousands of years.
But humanity has advanced to a point where technology is challenging our old wiring on many fronts. There’s simply no way for any one brain to keep up with all that’s happening. That’s true at the society level, too. There’s no way for a society to effectively process how fast change is coming.
There’s much to say positive and negative about the internet. And I’m sure you have your own thoughts on all that, but in a broader sense, the internet has short-circuited our old wiring. There’s nothing in that old ancestral bank of collective knowledge that has prepared us for information sharing at warp speed with so many dubious actors involved.
We are receiving more input from more places than ever before. It comes in digital form, often with the intent of riling us up. We aren’t prepared or equipped to research and parse through every single piece of information we receive. There’s just too much, and so much of it seems laden with intent, not objective. We recognize an agenda, and we don’t want to be duped.
So it seems like a natural, emotional reaction to form tribes of like-mindedness. The internet is a societal divider and a tribal uniter. The lens of the tribe can become the only true reality. Evidence becomes secondary to tribe loyalty in this way.
It’s strange, but the internet is pushing us back to the primitive, at least emotionally. This feels obvious, right? We are too engaged in bitter shows of tribal leadership in which the stakes are reality itself — whose reality is “true?” Mine is! Ours is! We scream this across the divide. And in this climate, it becomes appealing to define everything in stark terms of good and evil. I would argue that the new modern religion in our society is a blind faith in evil conspiracy. When so much is thrown at us, it’s just too much to comprehend, which is true for all of us. But it’s easy to believe that “they” are evil. That can feel like the only solid truth. And that belief opens the door for any outlandish idea to hold power. Because any conspiratorial accusation itself is a weapon and a way to attack “them.” Evidence-based truth is inconsequential. What matters is defeating “them” by any means, whether truthful or outlandish.
But from a broader view, this is simply mankind failing to process an information climate that has evolved into something far beyond our wiring. We’re simply not equipped — none of us, actually. There’s simply too much to take in. So, we’re all trying to cope with a strange, new world in different ways.
And the fact is, we ain’t seen nothing yet. The internet has transformed our world, but that might ultimately pale in comparison to how artificial intelligence (AI) will alter our lives. It’s no longer a sci-fi idea to think that we’ll have robots that are impossible to distinguish from actual humans. If you doubt this, search Youtube for what exists right now. There are some shockingly human-like robots. Over the next generation, mankind will be confronted with AI in all walks of life. Some of it will likely seem miraculous. Some of it will be truly horrifying. All of it will be beyond our ancient wiring. All of it will challenge humanity at a core level. The age of “fake news” will likely give way to the age of “fake human.” That’s because the “real” is increasingly mimicked and altered by man’s own technical prowess, which has the effect of challenging and befuddling us in a deep way that we can’t quite conquer.
The answer to all this, I believe, is to immerse yourself into as much face-to-face, real-world, human interaction as possible. It is the old faith in community. It is the antidote to digital conspiracy mongering. And honestly, let’s all forgive each other for being overwhelmed with all this. It’s overwhelming! It’s too much. We should start with the common ground of “yeah, this is nuts.” The world is changing faster than our circuitry.
When change dizzies us, we need to hold on to each other in real ways and steady ourselves. It’s what humans do when they’re at their best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.