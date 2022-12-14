In our routines of daily life, it can hard to step back and contemplate how fast our world is changing. So consider how slow change used to be.

There were countless generations that lived before fire was discovered or before agriculture took root in human understanding. Mankind was nomadic for ages, foraging for food as hunter-gatherers, before humans eventually discovered that soil could be fertilized and crops grown. It’s strange to think that the usefulness of poo was one of mankind’s biggest breakthroughs. And poo altered the world forever, because people began to stay in one place and grow food, which led to the idea of owned properties, home construction, cities, nations — modernity. These changes came through great expanses of time. It took thousands of years for the wheel to be a universal tool of transport, but within just a few decades, we jumped from horse and carriage to commercial jetliners zooming from one continent to another.

