This week is our annual agriculture edition, and I’m thinking a lot about the big picture of food these days. It’s so expensive! Brutal, right? The numbers in the checkout line are just soaring.
Of course, there’s so much to tackle when it comes to talking food. I could write about my favorites — burritos! hot wings!! steak!!! — or how food is so central to who we are in so many ways, such as our personal health and our culture.
But I’m in a constant state of perspective seeking these days, as in, what in the world is going on here? I’m a bit freaked out at times by the globe spinning at such speed now. So, I like to listen to podcasts or watch documentaries on basically anything that offers a “big-picture” view that goes beyond the rapid click of daily news, which beats on our brains like a long line of kids taking turns on an amplified drum kit. I often put my headphones on and look for other sounds.
As I laid out this week’s agriculture section, I came across a documentary related to agriculture that I want to share with you. It’s called, “The decline of supermarkets - A sector in crisis.” You can type those words into the search bar in Youtube and find that, or you could visit this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymxG4wOP7fk
We know journalism is hurting, but there’s still so much good stuff out there, too, and here’s an example. This is a piece done by Deutsche Welle (DW), which is basically Germany’s version of the BBC.
The documentary opens with a look at Europe’s supermarket economy, then visits big-box stores in the U.S. and closes with reporting on China’s agricultural and supermarket practices. It fascinated me. (The first 13 minutes are a little slower than the rest. So, if you get bored, fast forward to where they start talking about Amazon around 13 minutes in.)
In short, economies of scale dictate so much in our world. The bigger and more efficient you can be, the more you can squeeze your competitors. Think of Walmart, which leveraged its size to put so many small, mom-and-pop stores out of business over the years. I doubt Walmart is going anywhere anytime soon. I just checked its share price, which looks strong at the moment. Still, Walmart’s power hardly seems as sturdy as it once did, because Amazon and the e-commerce economy have certainly taken a shark’s bite out of that big-box flesh.
What’s been apparent in recent years is that Amazon can lower prices below those of competitors, take massive losses, then slowly bleed its competitors, who can’t afford to sell at a loss for as long as Amazon. When the competitors die, Amazon has much greater market share and can adjust its prices accordingly. That’s the economic equivalent of an anaconda squeezing the breath out of its victim.
What if Amazon did this with groceries? The online behemoth bought Whole Foods in 2017 to enter the $900 billion a year U.S. grocery sector. But Amazon hasn’t gone all-in yet on fighting for grocery dollars. Perhaps we won’t see much in that way, because I tend to believe shopping for food is best in person, and I’m willing to bet most people agree, though I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Amazon take a big jump in the grocery wars in the next few years.
There’s a battle at every level of the food chain on pricing. The documentary shows that European supermarket chains are forming alliances to negotiate with suppliers. And as consolidation happens, the competition dies and fewer players begin to dictate pricing.
Meanwhile, technology changes things, too. If you go shopping in parts of China, you can scan your lettuce for data on where it was harvested and when. I’d expect that to be part of our shopping experience in the next few years. Grocery carts there also record what you put in the cart and you don’t have to go through a checkout line. You just pay from your cart. If you put an item in that cart, then remove it, your change of mind is recorded as a data point.
The documentary shows a massive hydroponic farm in China supplying grocery stores with produce that wasn’t grown from dirt but from hydroponic solutions, which were managed by farmers in white lab coats. There’s a clip about a Chinese swine farm where each pig is tagged and the tones of its squeals, its temperature and other bodily markers are monitored through artificial intelligence.
There seems to be a trend globally for highly efficient, mass-scale operations, where costs can be reduced. The bigger you can be at the lowest cost, the more profit you can make. We are in the age of consolidation and monopolies.
We had the age of the robber barons in the 19th century where railroad, banking and oil markets were completely controlled by monopolies. That led to antitrust legislation to break up the monopolies so competition could thrive. Essentially, I think capitalism is healthy if it balances capital and competition. If those two things get too out of whack, there’s trouble. For instance, with enough capital, you can kill all of your competition or buy it out. This isn’t healthy for society. Citizens are served best when there’s competition for their dollars. Big-tech companies are modern monopolies. I think they are absolutely due for antitrust legislation, and I wish leaders of both parties could agree on this. The failure to address this is hurting us in a myriad of ways right now.
Likewise, the food industry doesn’t need to fall victim to today’s monopolistic tendencies, but that’s the trend, too. Big beats small. In a climate where all that matters is economy of scale, then small farmers suffer, and small businesses can’t get by either. Imagine a continued trend toward monopolistic control over the next 20 years. Now imagine that in the food industry, with one company basically calling the shots. No thank you. That could be truly disastrous. We have to pressure our legislators to bring competition back in balance with capital.
I’ve long preferred local businesses to big chains. I don’t think I’m alone in that. There’s something about visiting a shop where the owner is actually there, and you know they’re giving all they have to make an idea actually work.
When I think of our local businesses, I’m also thinking of this huge, turbulent ocean we’re in economically. We feel the price pressures of all these big-picture, economic battles we can’t control.
I say all this to make this final point. There is one thing you can control. When you go in person to a locally owned store or farm, you are not just supporting a local business, you are voting with your dollars for a better economy that serves all of us here. When you buy local food, you’re also acting against the continued consolidation of the food market among a few big players. And every time you spend your money in your own community, you’re reinvesting it into your home space. Every dollar is a seed in its way, helping something good grow, and helping fund the schools, the roads, ambulances, police officers, fire departments, recreation and a number of other services. The county Chamber of Commerce has a slogan of “Madico Made.” That happens when you’re active in your county and working for its betterment.
When I feel stressed by the state of the world, I feel comfort being around local people who want to make this shared space better. I hope you feel the same.
Now, let’s eat!
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
