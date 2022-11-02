What will I do with my life? That’s a question throughout or lives, but it’s particularly intense as grade school ends. My daughter is a senior this year and will face some big choices ahead.

Of course, I’m thinking a lot about her future, but I look beyond our own home and think about other teens out there as well — and about the county itself. What is this county’s future? It’s tied to its youth, right? Many are pondering our community’s future these days as the county works on its 20-year comprehensive plan.

