What will I do with my life? That’s a question throughout or lives, but it’s particularly intense as grade school ends. My daughter is a senior this year and will face some big choices ahead.
Of course, I’m thinking a lot about her future, but I look beyond our own home and think about other teens out there as well — and about the county itself. What is this county’s future? It’s tied to its youth, right? Many are pondering our community’s future these days as the county works on its 20-year comprehensive plan.
But as we look ahead, it’s important to note a major achievement over the past 20 years, too. I hope it’s not lost on people that this county has seen a major shift toward the good in what it offers young people over the past two decades — a move toward more hope and opportunity. This is crucial to the county’s overall health.
Consider that Madison County’s graduation rate was 49 percent back in 2003. This past year it was 94.7 percent. This is a significant statistic, but it’s a far more powerful human story.
Put yourself in the shoes of anyone on the bad side of that 49 percent graduation rate. Twenty years ago, half of Madison County’s youth were entering the workforce without a high school diploma. Many teens woke up each morning and faced bleak prospects.
Consider too, that when you feel hopeless, you’re far more likely to take hopeless actions, like falling into drug addiction or looking for quick cash through crime. If a significant portion of the youth of any community is in a bad place, then that community is going to pay for it in a variety of ways. The costs tend to show up in public safety, jail and health expenses as well as lost economic opportunities as businesses stay away. A community is in the pits when its youth are down.
Yes, there are always going to be problems for some during their teen years. It’s a tough time of life in certain ways as people search for identity. But Madison County has done a lot over two decades to help its teens prepare for the working world.
First off, the graduation rate has nearly doubled thanks to the efforts of many in the school system to help students improve, but the schools have also set up a support system for students who may not see college in their future, which is more likely these days as inflated college expenses render it a bad deal for many.
Over the past decade, the high school campus was expanded, and that includes far more than nice buildings. That campus expansion represents new opportunities, too. For instance, there was the creation of Foothills Charter School and the establishment of the Broad River College and Career Academy (BRCCA), which have been huge boosts to local youth. A JROTC program was added last year to help students focus on self improvement, while looking at the future. There’s so much more I could mention here. Pardon me for not. But these are three particularly good things that have been instituted in recent years.
I think of how aimless I felt at 18. I didn’t have a clue what to do (still don’t some days), but Madison County students have adults around to help them take a hard look at potential paths.
The BRCCA is a job-training ground within the Madison County High School campus. It offers training in an array of professions, such as agriculture, culinary arts, finance, early childhood development, construction and more.
The JROTC program presents career paths to students with instructors working with students on developing the confidence they need to get where they want to go.
Meanwhile, Foothills is a charter high school that has 15 regional sites, including one on the Madison County High School campus. Students there can work in the evenings toward their high school diploma. This means they don’t give up on their future. It is a continued connection to caring. It provides positive direction. And finally, it offers peace of mind and satisfaction when the graduate has the hard-earned diploma in hand.
I sat in the “Weld Ready” certification ceremony last week and did a double-take when I learned that those honored had welding training that would have cost them $5,000 on their own. They completed certification that can help them land a good-paying local job in local industry. That was possible through the collaborative Foothills program involving multiple sites and a partnership with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. The welding program is the sort of offering a school system can’t do on its own, but can offer with combined forces.
I sat in that ceremony also thinking about how Foothills leaders are horrified about a potential slash in funding that they fear could gut the program and shut them down. Foothills leaders recognize that they were budgeted too much in recent years. They seek a reduction and a new allocation formula. But there’s risk right now of cuts going too far, of a state supplement being completely eliminated instead of reduced. This would shift the entire Foothills funding burden to local taxpayers. And if that happens, the regional system would cease to exist, which would wipe out the program. Madison County and other Foothills sites have made it clear that they can’t provide the services on their own. They need the regional program.
But I don’t think the state will eliminate the entire supplement, because if legislators truly look at this county and what is happening here, they’ll see bigger pictures at play and won’t do that. And here’s why: this is a story of American jobs. It’s happening right here. This community is working hard to prepare its own youth to participate in the local economy — not to detract from it. This community has put in a lot of work for the past two decades to make things better for teens. And Foothills is instrumental in keeping youth engaged in their lives, which benefits this county, this state and this country.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of Anna Strickland, along with a number of our school leaders, including the work-based learning program, are pushing to connect our local youth to employers. This area needs workers. We’ve seen the shortages. The last thing we need to do is discourage youth from participating in the workforce. A crippling cut to Foothills would be counter to the whole idea of supporting job growth and, ultimately, American economic strength.
We watched manufacturing flee overseas for a generation. The results were bleak. The middle class suffered. We know we need those jobs here.
And it’s nice to see local job training, as well as local manufacturing. I spent this past Friday morning at SMI, a composite parts manufacturing facility in Comer which employs students from MCHS, and which is expanding at an amazing rate. I’ll have a feature story on SMI in an upcoming issue. Management there is eager to employ Madison County residents.
Meanwhile, University of Georgia economist Jeffrey Dorfman recently told a group of local leaders and citizens that SMI is the kind of business — light industry — the county needs to be economically healthy. For that to thrive, workers are needed. Madison County schools are the training ground for any industry that comes here. And Foothills is a leg on the table of Madison County education. It needs to stand firm.
If legislators want to keep communities like Madison County strong, they’ll realize that kicking a leg off the education table won’t help job growth or economies, which will hurt the state and ultimately the nation as we try to be fiscally sound in uncertain times. I have confidence they’ll see this, too.
It’s clear. Foothills fits into a much bigger picture than simply a budget item.
For many, it’s a matter of “what will I do with my life?”
Foothills helps many stay engaged with that fundamental question and the process of bettering themselves.
That’s invaluable, not just to them but to our community, state and beyond.
