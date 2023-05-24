It’s been a long time since I used the word “swaddle.” But I remember folding the cloth just so and trying to swaddle my daughter so that she wouldn’t cut her face with her tiny fingernails. Swaddling is one of the first protective acts for parents of a newborn.
The bassinet seemed to hold the whole world in that first night home from St. Mary’s Hospital, and as my wife slept a few hours, so tired from that almighty task, it was just Addie and me. I couldn’t sleep. I kept staring at her little face. I could hold her with one hand, putting my thumb under one shoulder and middle finger under the other. I was amazed that a person could be that tiny. That amazement always hits me when I hold a newborn, which has not been very often in my life outside of my daughter and son.
This little person was helpless, and it was on me, on us, to get her from this state of total need to independence. I had wept for joy for the first time in my life when I held her that first time. There is this polar shift in the brain in that moment. I couldn’t have understood it until it happened. But I knew life was forever different. I remember how that good cry in the delivery room felt like a passage into a new existence.
I think back on that first night at home as a dad. I’m thinking back on a lot of stuff these days. Addie will graduate in the Class of 2023 Saturday. She will turn 18 Sunday. She plans to go to college, but first she wants to try being a professional ballerina. She’s great at it and has been obsessed with being a dancer, which has had its blend of beauty and really hard moments. And it’s scary to think of her going out to dance professionally — or to think of her going anywhere at all. It’s frightening to let go of your child. I struggle with letting go.
I’m certainly not alone in that feeling. I know other parents in my daughter’s class, and they’re expressing the same things, which is what parents feel every May when the tassels are turned. “Where did the time go?” is intense this week. We will gather Saturday with that feeling once again in the hearts of so many.
I’ve captured 25 years of these moments at Madison County graduations. I don’t know how many minutes of the graduation walking march “Pomp and Circumstance” I’ve endured (it’s not my favorite tune), but I bet if I could stack them all together through the years, it would be a decent night’s sleep — if I could block out the melody.
I like having the Madison County graduations back at the football field instead of the Classic Center in Athens. Each year, I’m on the field with the graduates and my heavy work camera, snapping hundreds of photos of speeches, the diploma ceremony and the celebratory cap toss at the end. I’m looking for smiles, for emotion, for any expression in the face that shows something poignant in the moment. That’s basically my aim whenever I hold that camera.
And Saturday will be my last time using that camera. I’m moving on to other work, and my final day with the paper will be June 2. My wife and I will celebrate 20 years of marriage on June 1, the day of my last issue. So, there are all kinds of big moments for us in the next week. The new Journal editor, Hannah Barron, was kind enough to offer to take the photos and let me sit with my family in the stands Saturday. And, well, thanks, but no. Saturday is the job perk of a lifetime! I’ll be snapping photos of every graduate I can. And yes, that includes my daughter, too.
She’s this year’s MCHS valedictorian. And I’ll be right there by the stage as she delivers her speech. She earned that distinction through her own drive. In fact, our job has been to encourage her to slow down. I’ve repeatedly told her that I would be happy for her to drop any worry of such a title and just relax and enjoy the time a little more. But she had a goal, and she reached it. We’re very proud of her. I’ve seen up close just how much effort went in to it. I can tell you that I could never put that much into it, and I certainly didn’t back in my day, though her mom is a different story.
Back in my early days as a parent, I snapped so many pictures, just constantly filming and clicking shots. I wanted to capture everything. I still have some of that feeling, as much a habit as anything, because if I see expressions and moments that seem photo worthy, whether it’s my family or strangers, I’m always thinking about what makes a good image.
But as the years have passed, I’ve realized that I don’t sit around and gaze at family pictures like I expected I would. Every time I go through old photos, I feel a little more pinch than I anticipated I would years ago. The photos are almost equally precious and painful. I can only go through them on occasion. I’ve been doing that this week. Here’s Addie as a baby, a toddler, on her first day of kindergarten, as a middle schooler, at the beach, etc. All of those different versions of her are there in my memory, my wife’s too.
That will be true for all the parents and grandparents in the crowd Saturday as many thousands of photos are snapped, hugs exchanged, diplomas received, tassels turned, caps tossed and farewells said.
The babies were swaddled long ago (but it also doesn’t feel so long ago). They were then freed from that cloth. Now they’ll wear a different cloth Saturday, before shedding those red gowns for a new freedom.
Congratulations to all the other Madison County graduates and parents in the Class of 2023!
And congratulations, Addie. We love you. You are moving on to life’s next phase, but for me, part of you will always be in that bassinet, looking up from your brand new life. That’s what every parent means when they say “you’re still my baby.”
