It’s been a long time since I used the word “swaddle.” But I remember folding the cloth just so and trying to swaddle my daughter so that she wouldn’t cut her face with her tiny fingernails. Swaddling is one of the first protective acts for parents of a newborn.

The bassinet seemed to hold the whole world in that first night home from St. Mary’s Hospital, and as my wife slept a few hours, so tired from that almighty task, it was just Addie and me. I couldn’t sleep. I kept staring at her little face. I could hold her with one hand, putting my thumb under one shoulder and middle finger under the other. I was amazed that a person could be that tiny. That amazement always hits me when I hold a newborn, which has not been very often in my life outside of my daughter and son.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.