I thought about the nature of fame a lot as I watched “Get Back,” the documentary about the Beatles released last year. The Beatles’ music warrants acclaim. But the level of fame they had is a kind of human absurdity. There was the screaming and fainting kind of fame when they first arrived on the scene, and then over the years, a kind of reverence was placed on the Beatles, who became like a religious icon of pop culture.
Strip away the gravity of the name, “The Beatles,” and they were just men with some serious talent who arrived in a particularly opportune moment and made the most of it. The music was great, but I tend to check out when people start talking about how awesome the Beatles were. Praising the Beatles is like saying, yes, ice cream is indeed a splendid human invention. It hardly needs saying.
But seeing them alive and creating, now that could be interesting. Show the creative process, not the over-hyped mythology surrounding it, and that’s really something to see.
That’s why I really enjoyed watching the 2021 documentary, “Get Back.” You see the group as they were right at the end of their existence as a band. The three-part documentary was taken from 60 hours of footage recorded in January 1969. Eight hours were released last year, showing the band working over 21 days to write, rehearse and record songs for the band’s 12th and final album, “Let It Be.” The three weeks culminated with a rooftop performance in London.
In the footage, Paul McCartney is sitting in a chair strumming, not picking his bass, during a break. Ringo Starr and George Harrison are sitting next to him with Harrison yawning, and McCartney hums nonsensically, just working on a melody, which begins to seem familiar. And then, oh yeah, “Get Back.” McCartney is filmed noodling around and then stumbling upon the bare bones of one of their hits.
This hits me, seeing this sort of thing. And anyone who’s worked to write songs has to feel the same. I have nothing in common with the Beatles, not the fame, not the talent, not the musicianship, not the golden voice, none of that. But I have spent countless hours doing exactly what McCartney was doing in that moment. I have sat with a guitar and notepad trying to find something, both with the instrument and my not-so-McCartney voice. The “aha” moment is one of my great joys in life. It is a kind of drug I’ll never get over. When it clicks, it feels like you’ve grabbed something out of ether and held it. It is the best feeling. Of course, it’s fleeting. Sometimes the created thing suddenly seems terrible, not as beautiful as it initially did. Once the brain works on something, it starts revising the assessments. Sometimes you throw away what once seemed precious in a moment. Sometimes you keep working. There were several years of my life when I worked with three other guys to create songs. Performing them in front of people was fun at times, but never as much fun as when something clicked at practice and it was obvious in everyone’s face: hey, we’re onto something! That alone is a reason to do it.
This is what I enjoyed seeing in “Get Back,” the most famous band of all time enjoying those kind of moments, and just being goofy and joking around, just fellows playing and doing it well.
Of course, creating something together with other people is a test, too. How much can you overrule someone else’s preferences in favor of your own, or vice versa? Decisions have to be made, but who gets to decide? This can be tough.
The film showed some of these tensions, the most obvious being George Harrison’s feeling of being ignored as a songwriter and temporarily quitting the band during filming. Harrison, a great guitarist and songwriter, was trying to match creativity with the duo of Lennon and McCartney, no easy task. One of the most poignant moments of the whole film happened when Harrison was trying to explain his desire to be a contributor to McCartney, and McCartney sort of glances down, away from Harrison. It was a subtle moment, but the way he cut his eyes away said so much. It wasn’t a shock when Harrison got fed up and walked out one day. The film shows a cacophonous post-Harrison jam session as Yoko Ono, who is mostly silent, screams terribly on Harrison’s abandoned microphone and the others blast away on instruments in a moment of screw it. The band convinces Harrison to come back. And it’s interesting to hear McCartney and Lennon talk — although secretly recorded at their lunch table — about how to get Harrison to come back.
Then there was the visit by keyboardist Billy Preston, who shows up one day, and sits in, and the band realizes he needs to stay and work with them. He really adds something, and it’s nice to think about Preston’s perspective, how cool that would feel to just suddenly be invited to be a part of that.
I watched this documentary recalling my first memory of the Beatles, John Lennon’s death on Dec. 8, 1980. I remember standing near the television and saying something, and my dad told me to be quiet. There was a news announcement about his murder. I didn’t understand who he was, but my parents seemed troubled by the shocking news.
In the years since then, I’ve enjoyed the music, but not been a fan of the mythology around them. Fame kind of wipes away the actual person in some cases, establishing a kind of semi-fictional character who might not be the same as the real one.
That’s why it was fun to see straight footage of the group. And the main thing I got from watching was: Man, that sure looks fun. There was such joy in their faces in so much of the musical footage. Music has a way of bringing real emotion. When it works, it speaks to us on a different level. It’s a joy to see such a thing, whether it’s the Beatles or anyone else with good tunes to share who is feeling that energy flow through them and passing it on. I expect I’ll get back and watch this again sometime.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.