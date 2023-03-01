If I get stuck contemplating current events, money, health or my children’s future in a wobbly world, then my face will show it. I won’t look happy.

But there’s a part of me, too, that pushes back against too much wallowing in serious things. My mind often dives deep into the heavy stuff, then it shuts down in some way and seeks the escape, an activity, or something to be in a different frame of mind. Humor is one of the best escapes. And being silly is helpful in a real way, even if it makes me annoying to people close to me at times. If you can be silly with someone in a good-natured way, then you can probably be close with that person. At least that’s the way I look at it. It requires familiarity in a way you can’t be with everyone.

