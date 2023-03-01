If I get stuck contemplating current events, money, health or my children’s future in a wobbly world, then my face will show it. I won’t look happy.
But there’s a part of me, too, that pushes back against too much wallowing in serious things. My mind often dives deep into the heavy stuff, then it shuts down in some way and seeks the escape, an activity, or something to be in a different frame of mind. Humor is one of the best escapes. And being silly is helpful in a real way, even if it makes me annoying to people close to me at times. If you can be silly with someone in a good-natured way, then you can probably be close with that person. At least that’s the way I look at it. It requires familiarity in a way you can’t be with everyone.
I grew up with that, with my dad being a mix of deeply serious and a wise crack who often got my mom rolling. He still does. There’s a picture I took when my dad was cleaning out his office when he retired and he said something to crack up my mom. So every morning for years, I’ve been greeted with that photo of my mom in mid-laugh as I get the coffee creamer. It’s nice to see her that way each day.
I like comedy, but I’m not a joke teller. I don’t have the knack for that sort of humor. I can’t remember jokes and my timing is just terrible. I say this based off just one experience many years ago, because that was my last time trying to tell a joke. It was in American history and during a break, I tapped a popular upperclassman on the shoulder and said, “You want to hear a joke?” I can’t remember what the joke was. But the “you-smell-horrible” expression the guy gave me when I finished made me swear off telling scripted jokes to this day.
Some people can tell good jokes, but I find the percentage is pretty low on success. The telling of a joke carries the “now-prepare-to-laugh” expectation. And that seems to put a damper on the whole thing. It makes the listener sort of self conscious as the joke teller watches their face for evidence of success. I often find jokes pretty cringe-worthy, particularly if I feel put on the spot, feeling obligated to try to fake a laugh. I’ll generally pass on being told jokes, but if there’s something absurd you saw or heard that makes you laugh, then I love hearing that.
Think about how much pressure is on the comedian. People have paid to laugh, and they expect the person on stage to deliver. That is the last place I’d ever stand. Any laugh I’ve ever gotten has not been planned. It’s always something that just flows in the moment.
Do you ever contemplate what a laugh actually is? I do. Of course, it’s a physical response to something funny, but why do we do this? I can understand a sneeze. Some irritant gets in your nose and your body has to get it out. Same with a cough. Hiccups are a kind of muscle spasm. But what the heck is a laugh? When something really cracks us up, our whole body is kind of jolted by some mental surprise into a pleasant shaking or spasm of some sort. It’s a mind/body experience that just feels great. But I can’t understand what is happening or why. And how did this develop in us?
I’ve seen You Tube footage of monkeys laughing and don’t believe we’re completely alone in the animal world in laughing, but laughter seems to be primarily a human act.
Laughter is so important. It often feels like the only thing that can momentarily disarm the tension of pain, tragedy, social friction. It’s why there’s such an effort for group humor in large settings, where people are eager to laugh and the bar for chuckling is significantly diminished because of everyone’s desire for the moment to feel good.
Laughter reminds us not to take the world too seriously.
But it also tells us that the moment is important. Whenever I see my own children or wife truly crack up, life just feels better. And the moment matters.
My stresses are up there these days. I bet yours are, too. And the mind needs to travel away from all that. Sometimes it’s getting out of the house to see a friend, or a phone call. When we find those folks who crack us up, it’s important to be with them and let the laughter flow.
The world is better then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.