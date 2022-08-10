Few things shocked me like 9/11, making me realize the world is crueler than I thought.
But one stands out to me, Newtown in 2012. The murder of those kids was absolutely barbaric, the worst of nightmares for any parent, which has been the sleepless reality for too many mourning adults in recent years. And while the mass murder was the worst sort of tragedy, one all too common in our country, it was actually something that happened afterwards that made me feel even sicker about the state of our world.
A conspiracy took root claiming that the massacre didn’t really happen, that the kids never existed, that each shellshocked parent was a crisis actor who should be targeted for their deception.
I remember the shared grief of the Challenger exploding when I was a kid, the absolute terror of Sept. 11 and the feeling that we must be together as one after such a trauma. I remember the shared shock after Columbine, the first truly high profile school shooting in my life. No one would consider targeting the victims of any of these events as liars, as frauds, as unworthy of shedding their real tears.
But that changed with Newtown. Something broke in our culture. And it’s remained fractured. Something changed in me, too. When I realized this particular imposter narrative was taking root, I knew our society was headed for real trouble. This was the wakeup call about the informational ugliness that would follow. Yes, I put this largely on social media, but not entirely. And nowadays, if something terrible happens, I’m no longer shocked if people argue that it was all made up, a conspiracy for this or that reason.
Our ability to speak civilly in a national sense seems gone, while easy conspiracy-making is the new form of manipulative discourse. Honestly, I know many people believe outlandish conspiracies, but I suspect for some it’s not as much a belief as a feeling of power. It’s easy to feel our voices have no real impact these days on the political process. So, an outlandish conspiracy can be an alternative to powerlessness, a way to be noticed — even though this deeply hurts our society by pulling people away from reality and the focus on solutions to very real problems.
Our national problems are so tied to our increasing tendency to use political partisanship as the only determinant of another human’s worth, a good-team, bad-team snap judgment. However, we all deserve more than that. And strangers deserve more than that from us.
And if you can’t step outside of politics and see into a grieving parent’s eyes and put yourself in their shoes, then it doesn’t matter your political opinion — you’re lost, because you’re not seeing the bigger, human picture. Certain things transcend our left/right divisions — or at least they should.
And harassing grieving parents as liars and frauds, asserting that their actual dead children didn’t even live, my God, that is the height of evil in my book. This actually happened! It seems so unreal to me. But we’re even ho hum about it these days, like it was no big deal. Meanwhile, there are parents out there living with the memory of their lost child and the fear that they’ll be hunted for asserting their child was actually real. Some had to leave their homes. The word “injustice” just isn’t strong enough for any parent to endure that.
This moral atrocity centered largely on Alex Jones, who is known for promoting a wide range of conspiracy theories. I didn’t know who he was until Newtown and his assertions that the massacre of first graders was all staged. I truly believe it was the shock factor that drew in people, the “no, he didn’t!” aspect which made him someone to look at. His act was morally related to the shooting itself, a desire to draw all eyes on himself through an ultimate act of social blasphemy.
Think for a moment about the sheer gall of the claim that the shooting was faked. For that to be true, then every public safety worker who responded — every police officer, every paramedic — along with every hospital worker, every school staff member, they all had to be in on an elaborate conspiracy. Would you believe such a thing in your own community? I surely wouldn’t. I know this community better than that. So why would I think another community of workers would be that way. It’s also not that hard to prove these children actually existed. There are records and photos and videos over years.
Still, Jones earned hundreds of millions of dollars peddling this kind of stuff. He gained a following and showed how incredibly lucrative it can be to obliterate reality and replace it with malicious fantasies. He turned it into a megabusiness. And this is a kind of soul cancer, which has metastasized, because it’s not just him. The conspiratorial mind is rampant in our culture, earning people and companies fortunes. Just look around. That culture has to change, and it starts with individuals and their choices. Sober talk about real issues is so needed instead of conspiratorial warfare from keyboards and screens.
So, I was glad to see Jones in court this past week facing Newtown parents and being hit with multi-million dollar damages. That was a long time coming and not nearly enough to address the actual harm, which isn’t monetary.
Any person who takes Jones’ route and is willing to make innocent people endure such dangerous, cruel nonsense should face punishment. Jones shouldn’t be a poster boy for “you can get rich, too, just peddle this.” No, it’s a truly sick culture that buys into that. We’ve got to be better than that. He needs to be the example of poverty — of soul, of the wallet.
And yeah, this world is crueler than I once believed. I feel like I was stupidly naïve.
I just hope for cruelty to face its match wherever it pokes its head.
I hope for that every day. Hope you do, too.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
