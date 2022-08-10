Few things shocked me like 9/11, making me realize the world is crueler than I thought.

But one stands out to me, Newtown in 2012. The murder of those kids was absolutely barbaric, the worst of nightmares for any parent, which has been the sleepless reality for too many mourning adults in recent years. And while the mass murder was the worst sort of tragedy, one all too common in our country, it was actually something that happened afterwards that made me feel even sicker about the state of our world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.