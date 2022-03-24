Some things aren’t a big deal to the world, but they’re quite significant in our own homes, like the loss of a pet.
I didn’t grow up with pets, and I’ve never been one others consider an “animal person,” because I’m typically awkward in the presence of someone else’s hyper pet. But since I got married, we’ve always had a cat in the house.
There was Owen, my wife’s cat of many years. After Owen passed, there was “Kitty Kits,” and then when my daughter was about 7 and my son about 3, we got a black-and-white cat, Oreo.
We all loved Oreo. My daughter named Oreo, choosing that over “Cookie.” For years, Oreo slept in our laundry room. He was an indoor-outdoor cat, and every morning for years, my wife, Jana, would get Oreo from the laundry room and take Oreo to my son’s bed to wake him up. So, Oreo’s face and purring were the first image and sound of my son’s day. He would say at night, “Wake me up with Oreo.” And I joked that if we ever had a sitcom based on our house, it needed to be titled, “Wake me up with Oreo.” His excitement and love for Oreo was so beautiful to see. And this love altered my own feelings related to pets. He has three photos of Oreo on his walls, all given as gifts, because his love for Oreo was so clear. Oreo is in the yard looking like a guard cat in one. He’s wearing a tuxedo (photoshopped onto him) in another and he’s pictured next to Noah in the other one, my favorite.
I work at home, and I knew that as I wrote, I could count on a visit from Oreo, who would sit between my laptop and me. Oreo could never fully decide if he wanted to be inside or outside. So he was both. And sometimes being outside meant defending his territory. He had skirmishes over the years that I thought would do him in, but they didn’t. Every night, we’d call him in. He seemed to answer best to “Peep, peep!” And sometimes I’d chuckle hearing myself hollering “peep, peep!” into the dusk or hearing my wife doing the same. He loved sitting with my wife as she read. He was always there with her, and she is truly saddened by his passing. Me too. Every time we pulled up to the house in the car, he’d show up and want to come inside with us. He was a good presence to our every day.
It’s fun to watch an animal in the world and to try and think like they do. This has been a regular source of conversation in our house. What is Oreo thinking, dreaming, saying? If we were away on a trip, my son spent much of the trip worried for his friend. What do you think Oreo is doing right now? You think he’s OK?
Oreo was aging. He seemed less inclined to eat in recent months. He lost weight. He had been sneezing a lot lately. The veterinarian ran blood tests, not finding anything wrong. But we woke up Monday morning, and Oreo had died in the night. We knew something was off. Still, it was a jolt.
Talking about the loss of a pet seems trivial in one way, because the world is so full of profound tragedy.
But I dug a little grave Monday, and watching my son and wife walk through the creek to find a good headstone for Oreo got to me. That walk in search of a stone felt like a signifier that a part of my children’s youth has truly passed. We associate pets with time and place and what is happening in our lives while they are with us.
This little animal will always be part of my mental pictures when I think of my children’s early years, an animal with a truly kind nature who was a good companion. There is an association of a pet and your closest loved ones, because they are with you constantly. They are tied in with the family and so they are part of it.
We’ll get another pet. But certain animals, like Oreo, are unique to a time and place in life, and that can’t be replaced — only remembered fondly.
Goodbye little friend.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The Madison County Journal. He can be reached at zach@mainstreetnews.com.
